Several Electric rodents from previous Generations, like the Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne, return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything players need to know about finding one in Generation 9.

As is tradition, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand new Electric rodent Pokemon in the same vein as Dedenne and Pachirisu from previous generations.

While Pawmi is certainly a unique Electric rodent in that evolves twice, players who want to collect the others that made it to Paldea can find them roaming the wilds of the region.

Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Antenna Pokemon, Dedenne, in Generation 9.

Where to find Dedenne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Dedenne isn’t a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet but it is only found in two locations in all of Paldea. Trainers looking to catch Dedenne can find it in the area surrounding Medali city and in North Province (Area Three).

While Dednne isn’t the strongest Electric-type around, it does have the added benefit of having Fairy as a secondary typing. It is also the only non-Legendary Pokemon to hold the Electric/Fairy-type combination, which it shares with Alola’s Tapu Koko.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Dedenne in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

