Drifblim weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Drifblim is a Pokemon whose spooky antics can leave a player stumped in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus, so here are Drifblim’s weaknesses and the best counters to use to defeat it.

While Drifblim is a Ghost-type Pokemon, it’s also a Flying-type, meaning it has several weaknesses in battle. Despite this Pokemon looking cute, it can use a combination of ghostly moves that can be devastating to those who underestimate it.

Drifblim’s Pokedex entry shows that it evolves from Drifloon at level 28, which is another reason not to overlook it – evolved Pokemon often appear in high-level areas, making it even more deadly.

Whether you’re playing Pokemon Go or are trying to catch them all in one of the mainline games like Pokemon Legends Arceus, you’ll need to exactly what Drifblim’s weaknesses are to know how to best defeat it.

Contents

Drifblim weaknesses in Pokemon

Dark

Electric

Rock

Ice

Ghost

Being a dual-type Pokemon, Drifblim has plenty of weaknesses. This means that most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it.

Each of these weaknesses are also doubled (x2 damage), meaning Drifblim is especially weak to the above move types. If you can find a Pokemon that boasts two of Drifblim’s weaknesses in its moveset, then you’ll be onto a winning formula.

If you’ve got a Drifblim of your own on your team, don’t forget that it is also weak against other Ghost-type Pokemon — but there’s no guarantee your Ghost-type opponent will be.

Drifblim resistances in Pokemon

Poison

Bug

Grass

As a Ghost-type Pokemon, Drifblim is resistant to Poison, Bug, and Grass-type attacks, so avoid using those wherever possible as they won’t do much damage.

Drifblim is also completely immune to Normal, Fighting, and Ground-type damage, so switch out any Pokemon of that type or those that rely on those moves.

Best counters for Drifblim in Pokemon

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Drifblim in the Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Rottom Hex/Thundershock Sableye Shadowball Weavile Night Slash Kyurem Icicle Spear Giratina Shadow Sneak Pikachu Thunder Onix Rock Climb

Most of our recommended counters are Dark-type, as they’re the best to target Drifblim weaknesses, but you can also try Electric and Ice-types for good results.

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Drifblim.

That’s everything you need to know about Drifblim’s weaknesses and counters! Check out some of our other Pokemon guides below:

