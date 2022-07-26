Dragon-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Sam Smith . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Are Dragon-type Pokemon crushing your Pokemon underfoot? Here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle and employ the best counters. We’ll also include the details of their resistances so you’re fully prepared.

Dragon-type Pokemon are some of the most iconic and difficult creatures you can battle in Pokemon games. They are often dual-type Pokemon, but not always, and many of them are also Legendary Pokemon, making them extra tough to defeat in battle.

As with any type in the Pokemon games, Dragon-types can be countered and have their own set of weaknesses that can be exploited. When you face a Dragon-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to stop them from running rough-shot over you.

Contents

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Dragonair evolves into the much more classic looking Dragonite.

What is a Dragon-type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Dragon-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types:

Ice-types

Fairy-types

Dragon-types

Therefore, when looking to take down a Dragon-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those types and make sure they have matching movesets.

Dragon-type Pokemon are also weak against other dragon-types, so be sure to consider this when selecting your team. Both being weak against each other doesn’t cancel out the weakness, especially if you bring a Pokemon that’s also an Ice or Fairy-type. That gives you the advantage.

Best counters for Dragon-type Pokemon

When coming up against Dragon-types, Pokemon like Alolan Ninetales, Xerneas, and Glaceon are reliable options. These are all either Ice and Fairy-types, or a mixture of both.

Read More: Steel type weaknesses

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Dragon-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary/secondary type.

The Pokemon Company/Niantic Garchomp is a Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon.

Dragon-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Dragon-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain other types and moves. Dragon-type Pokemon are resistant to the following types:

Fre

Grass

Water

Electric

What is a Dragon-type Pokemon?

Dragon-type Pokemon are usually pretty easy to spot due to them resembling dragons from either European or Chinese mythology. Many have long claws and wings and may be able to breathe fire or utilize another element.

Many of them are dual-type Pokemon, so when bringing in your counters, make sure they’re effective against both types, not just Dragon-types.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you knock down Dragon-type Pokemon in the series.

For more Pokemon lists, check out some of our other guides below:

Fairy-type | Water-type | Grass-type | Fighting-type | Psychic-type | Electric-type | Legendary Pokemon | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon | Creepiest ‘mon | Cutest Pokemon | The rarest and most expensive Pokemon cards | 10 best ROM hacks and fan-made games | Lucario weaknesses | Fairy-type Pokemon weaknesses | Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses | Drifblim weaknesses