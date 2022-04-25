Lucario weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokemon who hits incredibly hard in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus, but like all Pokemon, Lucario’s weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

Fighting-type Pokemon are usually difficult enough to beat as is, but Lucario is also a Steel-type Pokemon, making them an extra-tough battle opponent. While Lucario may have more resistances than most other Pokemon, it has some key weaknesses that can be used to your advantage in battle to turn the tide of a fight.

According to the Pokedex, Lucario evolves from Riolu when its bond with its trainer reaches a certain point. This means the Pokeman is often being used by a trainer who has experience using a Lucario in battle – another reason not to underestimate it.

Contents

Lucario weaknesses in Pokemon

Fire

Ground

Fighting

As mentioned above, being a dual-type Pokemon, Lucario has a fair few weaknesses. This means that most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it.

Fire-type Pokemon are especially popular and make a good choice against Lucario. If you have any Fire-type Pokemon that are also Ground-types, you’ll be on to a winning formula.

If you’ve got a Lucario of your own on your team, don’t forget that it is also weak against other Fighting-type Pokemon — but there’s no guarantee your opponent will share this weakness.

Lucario resistances in Pokemon

Rock

Bug

Grass

Ice

Dragon

Dark

As a Fighting-type Pokemon, Lucario is resistant to a variety of attacks and types, so avoid using any on the above list when possible.

Lucario is also completely immune to Poison-type damage, so switch out any Pokemon of that type or those that rely on those moves.

Best counters for Lucario in Pokemon

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Lucario in the Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Groundon Eruption Camerupt Bulldoze Charizard Flamethrower Claydol Earthpower Dugtrio Earthquake Runerigus Will-O-Wisp Rapidash Mystical Fire

Most of our recommended counters are Fire and Ground-type moves, as they’re the best to target Lucario’s weaknesses.

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Lucario.

That’s everything you need to know about Lucario’s weaknesses and counters! Check out some of our other Pokemon guides below:

