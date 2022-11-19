Where to find Bronzor & Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to find and defeat Bronzor to evolve Charcadet. Below is everything players need to know to find Bronzor, and evolve it into Bronzong, in the Paldea region.

Bronzor is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that was first introduced in the Sinnoh region of Gen 4. Appearing as a floating disk with a pair of eyes at the center, and evolving into the large bell-shaped Pokemon Bronzong, it is a strong – if odd – addition for Pokemon teams. It also serves an important purpose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

In order to evolve the new Paldea Pokemon Charcadet, players will need to locate and defeat Bronzor for the Bronzor Fragments it drops. Thankfully, the Pokemon appears regularly in Paldea, making the hunt for the floating Steel-type quick and easy once in the correct area.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to find Bronzor and Bronzong, and evolve Bronzor into Bronzong once it is caught.

Where to catch and battle Bronzor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers will be able to find, battle, and catch Bronzor in the southern areas of Paldea:

At the top of Asado Desert leading to West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One) intersecting with the Asado Desert

The top of South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three) Near the Great Crater of Paldea and near the coast

South Province (Area Four)

East Province (Area Two) where the rivers intersect

The Pokemon Company Bronzor appears in Southern areas of Paldea

Where to find Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to catch Bronzong will primarily find it in Norther Paldea:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

South Province (Area Six)

On the coast of the North Paldea Sea

West Province (Area Three) where the rivers intersect

Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two) in the bay

North Province (Area One)

The Pokemon Company Bronzong is found in northern Paldea

How to evolve Bronzor into Bronzong

Pokemon trainers looking to evolve Bronzor into Bronzong will need to raise it to level 33.

Once evolved, it changes so that its body is shaped like a large bell, with two long, metal beams coming off either side to act as appendages. Its mixture of Psychic and Steel attacks makes it a solid option for battles.

Article continues after ad

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet