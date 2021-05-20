Cutest Pokemon of all time ranked: Mew, Sobble, Pikachu & more - Dexerto

Pokemon has some of the most adorable characters of any video game franchise, with everything from Eevee to Shaymin stealing the hearts of gamers around the world. But which one is the cutest?

While some trainers prioritize having powerful creatures like Charizard or Legendaries like Rayquaza on their team, others are simply looking for the cutest Pokemon – and when there are so many to choose from, we don’t blame them!

With almost 900 Pokemon to choose from, we’ve ranked the top 20 cutest Pokemon of all time, from the original 151 like Pikachu and Togepi, all the way through to the Galar region’s Sobble. Is your favorite on the list?

Advertisement

20. Sylveon

Most of the Eeveelutions that have appeared throughout Pokemon so far turn the adorable Eevee into creatures that are more ‘cool’ than cute, but one of them deserves a place on our list: Sylveon. The Fairy-type fan-favorite has a lovely pastel pink color scheme, and while some might be put off by its mildly unsettling stare, most trainers love this Gen 6 creature.

19. Togepi

One of the most recognizable Pokemon for trainers who grew up watching the OG anime is Togepi. This adorable creature was Misty’s sidekick for more than 200 episodes. It’s quite literally a baby inside an egg shell, so it was bound to be adorable. Even its evolved forms, Togetic and Togekiss, are pretty darn cute.

Advertisement

18. Bidoof

Bidoof has been the subject of internet memes for years, but it’s slowly becoming recognized as one of the most adorable Pokemon yet thanks to its appearance in New Pokemon Snap. Watching the beaver-like creature swim around the water, build dams, and chomp on fluffruit was very charming, and helped bolster its status as a certified cutie.

17. Helioptile

One of the strangest-looking entries on our list is Helioptile. It may not be a traditionally ‘cute’ Pokemon, but we think this Gen VI lizard is absolutely adorable. The frills on its head look charming, but they also serve a purpose, acting as solar panels to generate power for its shocking Electric-type moves. Clever!

Advertisement

16. Munchlax

The imposing Snorlax has been a fan favorite ever since its debut in Pokemon Red and Blue, and it remains an incredibly powerful choice in many games including the popular Pokemon Go. But in Gen IV, the much cuter Munchlax was introduced as a baby Pokemon that evolves into Snorlax when it reaches high friendship. This little guy only has one thing on its mind, and that’s food.

15. Vulpix

The original Gen I Pokemon will always hold a special place in the hearts of longtime trainers, but even without that feeling of nostalgia, it’s hard to deny that Vulpix is one of the most adorable creatures in the franchise – and now it has an Alolan form, there’s double the cuteness!

Advertisement

14. Piplup

Everyone loves penguins, so it stands to reason that everyone loves Piplup! This Gen IV starter almost looks like a child’s toy with its soft blue color scheme and tiny beak, and although it evolves into one of the best starter evolutions, Empoleon, we’re always tempted to keep Piplup exactly the way it is because it’s so cute.

13. Shaymin

Legendaries may absent from this list because of their ferocious nature, but there are plenty of adorable Mythical creatures, and Shaymin is one of them. While both Land and Sky Formes are desirable, it’s the hedgehog-inspired Land Forme that really takes the cake. How could anyone resist that adorable face and the flowers that grow on its back when it’s happy?

Advertisement

12. Squirtle

All of the original Kanto starters are worthy of the term ‘cute’, but we think Squirtle is even more adorable than Charmander and Bulbasaur. This turtle-inspired creature hides away inside its shell when it feels threatened and has one of the most recognizable cries. Even when it’s trying to be cool as a shades-wearing member of the Squirtle Squad gang, it fails because it’s just too charming.

11. Rockruff

Many of the cutest Pokemon are based on puppies, and Rockruff is definitely up there with the best. It’s lived with humans since ancient times, and will always return to its owner once it knows their scent. Now that’s what you call a good boy. Just don’t evolve it if you want to keep its cute factor, as Lycanroc in its Midnight Form is one of the scariest Pokemon you’ll ever meet.

10. Jigglypuff

The singing Pokemon known as Jigglypuff has long been the unofficial face of ‘cute’ in the Pokemon franchise, appearing on all kinds of merch like t-shirts and phone cases. It may have been pushed down the list by newer Pokemon over the last two decades, but it just about holds onto a spot in our top 10, mainly due to that adorable tuft of fur on its head.

9. Chimchar

How could you resist that cheeky face? Chimchar debuted in Gen IV as the Fire-type starter and immediately warmed the hearts of trainers the world over. We can’t wait to see Chimchar make a return alongside Piplup and Turtwig in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes on Nintendo Switch.

8. Phanpy

Elephants are one of the most majestic animals in the world, but when they’re young, they’re also one of the cutest – so it’s no surprise that a Pokemon based on a baby elephant would appear on this list. With a pastel blue color and large floppy ears that it uses to cool itself down, Phanpy is the perfect cute companion.

7. Sobble

When the Galar region starters were unveiled ahead of Pokemon Sword and Shield, the obvious standout for lovers of all things cute was definitely the ultimate sad boy, Sobble. This Water-type Pokemon’s defining trait is bursting into tears whenever it’s scared, and everyone just wants to give it a hug – if you can find it, that is, as Sobble also turns invisible when wet.

6. Togedemaru

Any creature known as the ‘Roly-Poly Pokemon’ was bound to get a spot on this list, so it should come as no surprise to see Togedemaru placing so highly. It’s pretty much a ball of excitement with tiny feet, even tinier hands, and Pikachu-inspired markings. Just don’t make it angry, or you’ll face the wrath of those fur spikes on its back.

5. Mew

The second Mythic on our list is the adorable Mew, a favorite of long-time Pokemon fans who’ve been with the franchise since Gen 1. Legend says Mew contains the DNA of every single Pokemon in its body, and clearly it favored the cute ones to get those giant eyes, adorable sounds, and playful personality traits. Most Psychic-types have a creepy element to them, but not this iconic creature.

4. Pikachu

There’s a reason why Pikachu has become one of the most recognizable mascots in the whole world. It’s just so darn cute! Whether it’s appearing alongside Ash in the Pokemon anime, at the top of your must-catch wishlist in the games, or on the latest piece of merch, there’s no denying Pikachu is one of the cutest ‘mon of all time.

3. Litleo

While most Fire-types are powerful and imposing beings, there are still some cute Pokemon to be found in this category – and none of them are cuter than Litleo. Before it evolves into the elegant Pyroar, this lion cub is one of the most adorable creatures you can have on your team. Just look at that little mohawk!

2. Cubchoo

It might be controversial placing the Ice-type Cubchoo above the likes of Pikachu and Mew, but can you blame us? Even the snot coming out of its nose is somehow adorable. Like many on this list, Cubchoo evolves into one of the least-cute Pokemon in the franchise, the intimidating Beartic. But until that happens, you’ll just want to give it a big hug.

1. Eevee

While Pikachu may be the most iconic Pokemon of all time, it’s another Kanto region creature that’s earned the top spot on our cute list… Eevee! Is it a fox? Is it a cat? Is it a dog? No one really knows, but maybe it’s the fact that it takes the most adorable parts of all of these animals that makes it so irresistible. Eevee is without a doubt the cutest Pokemon ever.

So there you have it: the cutest Pokemon of all time! For more fun features like this one, check out our lists of all cat Pokemon, all dog Pokemon, the best Fairy-types, and the best Grass-types!