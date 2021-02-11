Every dog Pokemon on the Pokedex listed

Apex Legends’ energy weapons may not be for everyone, but the Devotion LMG offers plenty of kill potential if you’re willing to learn its intricacies.

The Devotion is one of the strongest energy weapons in Apex Legends, but unlike the Spitfire, this LMG performs very differently. Just like most Energy weapons, the Devotion takes a while to get going. However, once you’ve fired off a few rounds, it will spit out bullets at a blisteringly fast rate. This is magnified even further when you equip the iconic Titanfall weapon with a Turbocharger.

While many players are often put off by the Devotion’s sluggish startup, there are a few who swear by its incredible kill potential. There’s certainly no denying how lethal this LMG can be, and if you put the time into mastering it, you’ll certainly secure more game-winning kills in no time.

Apex Legends Devotion damage stats

The Devotion may not have received any buffs in Season 8, but it is still capable of pumping out some decent damage per second. This is particularly true when you manage to find yourself a Turbocharger. After all, this enables the LMG to reach its 900 RPM much quicker.

Due to the gun’s fairly high recoil pattern, landing shots at a distance can prove rather difficult, especially if you don’t have a Barrel Stabilizer. To counter this, it’s often best to take close to mid-range firefights. The full damage breakdown for the Devotion can be found below.

Damage Head 32 (2x) Body 16 Legs 14 (0.8) Body DPS 240

Devotion Mag attachments

The Devotion can make short work of your Energy Ammo, so you’ll need to go on the hunt for a Purple Extended Energy Mag. This is particularly true when the Devotion spins up to its maximum RPM. This deadly Energy weapon can pepper opponents with hundreds of rounds, provided you have the necessary ammo reserves.

To help alleviate the LMG’s frustratingly long reload times, you’ll need to prioritize upgrading the Devotion’s Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each Extended Energy Mag will give you.

Stock: 36 rounds

White Mag: 40 rounds

Blue Mag: 44 rounds

Purple/Gold Mag: 48 round

Devotion optic attachments

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Devotion:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Equip a Turbocharger ASAP

The main reason a lot of Apex Legends players avoid the Devotion is down to the gun’s overall reliance on attachments. While you can get by without the Barrel Stabilizer and Purple Extended Energy Mag, you won’t get too far without the Turbocharger. Not only does this Hop-Up allow the Devotion to reach its maximum RPM faster, it also drastically increases the LMG’s lethality.

The Devotion is an absolute DPS machine when it gets going, so having an attachment that reduces the gun’s biggest caveat is huge. Finding a Turbocharger Hop-Up can be pretty tricky, but it’s not entirely impossible either.

Stock up on Energy Ammo

The Devotion is an incredibly greedy LMG. In fact, this gun can quickly guzzle up hundreds of Energy rounds in a matter of seconds, especially if you have the Turbocharger equipped. To help avoid any frustrating deaths, it’s often best to hoard stacks of Energy ammo.

Make sure your team knows that you need this ammo type and always look for opportunities where you can replenish it. After all, no likes to hear the dreaded empty click in the middle of a firefight.

Learn the Devotion’s recoil pattern

While the Devotion may offer blisteringly fast kill times, its vertical recoil can make landing those all-important bodyshots difficult, especially when shoot targets at mid-range distances. When holding down the trigger, the Devotion will climb its way up the screen and veer slightly to the left.

As you can see from the image above, the recoil pattern can get rather erratic the longer you hold down the trigger. Even with the Barrel Stabilizer equipped, it’s still good practice to slow drag down on the mouse/analog stick to mitigate the gun’s vertical kick. By doing this, you’ll be able to land the majority of your shots.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Devotion. If you follow these Devotion tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more LMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.