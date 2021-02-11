Every dog Pokemon on the Pokedex listed

While the world of Pokemon is filled with all kinds of creatures, some of the most loyal are that of the humble canine.
Whether you’re a cat or dog person, there’s no denying just how impactful these real-world animals have been to the Pokemon series. Despite Pokemon being set in a world that’s brimming with dragons and Legendary beasts, the series has continually used animals as references for its designs.
It’s certainly clear that The Pokemon Company is very fond of man’s best friend, and numerous dog Pokemon have been released over the years.
From iconic Fire-types like Arcanine to menacing Fighting-types like Zamazenta, there are plenty of dog-type Pokemon to choose from. In fact, every game has seemingly brought a new dog-inspired Pokemon to the series’ ever-growing roster.
How are dog Pokemon categorized?
Arcanine is one of the most iconic dog Pokemon.
While a lot Pokemon may look like dogs, we have only included those that are explicitly described as such in their Pokedex entries. For example, Entei might look like a gigantic wolf, but Pokemon designer Muneo Saitō has stated that the silhouette “could look like a dog or a cat.”
You can see the full list of all dog Pokemon released in every game below:
Ninetales is known for its powerful fire-based attacks.
Growlithe
Arcanine
Vulpix
Ninetales
Houndoom certainly looks menacing.
Houndour
Houndoom
Snubbull
Granbull
Smeargle
Manectric packs plenty of electrical power.
Poochyena
Mightyena
Electrike
Manectric
Zoroark is one of the most popular Dark-types in Pokemon history.
Lillipup
Herdier
Stoutland
Zorua
Zoroark
Fennekin may look very cute, but its fully evolved form is incredibly strong.
Fennekin
Brixen
Delphox
Furfrou
Lycanroc has multiple different forms.
Rockruff
Lycanroc
Nickit
Thievul
Zamazenta’s bark is just as bad as its bite.
Yamper
Boltund
Zacian
Zamazenta
While the argument could be made that Pokemon like Eevee should make this list, the cuddly creature hasn’t actually been officially specified as being a dog or cat Pokemon. For now, these are the only Pokemon that are officially categorized as man’s best friend.
So, there you have it, all of the dog Pokemon you can add to your ever-growing roster. Make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub for all the latest news and updates.
Apex Legends’ energy weapons may not be for everyone, but the Devotion LMG offers plenty of kill potential if you’re willing to learn its intricacies.
The Devotion is one of the strongest energy weapons in Apex Legends, but unlike the Spitfire, this LMG performs very differently. Just like most Energy weapons, the Devotion takes a while to get going. However, once you’ve fired off a few rounds, it will spit out bullets at a blisteringly fast rate. This is magnified even further when you equip the iconic Titanfall weapon with a Turbocharger.
While many players are often put off by the Devotion’s sluggish startup, there are a few who swear by its incredible kill potential. There’s certainly no denying how lethal this LMG can be, and if you put the time into mastering it, you’ll certainly secure more game-winning kills in no time.
The Devotion is capable of dishing out plenty of damage.
The Devotion may not have received any buffs in Season 8, but it is still capable of pumping out some decent damage per second. This is particularly true when you manage to find yourself a Turbocharger. After all, this enables the LMG to reach its 900 RPM much quicker.
Due to the gun’s fairly high recoil pattern, landing shots at a distance can prove rather difficult, especially if you don’t have a Barrel Stabilizer. To counter this, it’s often best to take close to mid-range firefights. The full damage breakdown for the Devotion can be found below.
Damage
Head
32 (2x)
Body
16
Legs
14 (0.8)
Body DPS
240
Devotion Mag attachments
The Devotion can make short work of your Energy Ammo, so you’ll need to go on the hunt for a Purple Extended Energy Mag. This is particularly true when the Devotion spins up to its maximum RPM. This deadly Energy weapon can pepper opponents with hundreds of rounds, provided you have the necessary ammo reserves.
To help alleviate the LMG’s frustratingly long reload times, you’ll need to prioritize upgrading the Devotion’s Mag.
Below you can see the number of rounds each Extended Energy Mag will give you.
Stock: 36 rounds
White Mag: 40 rounds
Blue Mag: 44 rounds
Purple/Gold Mag: 48 round
Devotion optic attachments
The red dot is a good choice for close-quarter to mid-range firefights.
Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Devotion:
1x Holo
1x HCOG “Classic”
2x HCOG “Bruiser”
1x-2x Variable Holo
3x HCOG “Ranger”
2x-4x Variable AOG
Equip a Turbocharger ASAP
The Turbocharger Hop-Up is a gamechanger for the Devotion.
The main reason a lot of Apex Legends players avoid the Devotion is down to the gun’s overall reliance on attachments. While you can get by without the Barrel Stabilizer and Purple Extended Energy Mag, you won’t get too far without the Turbocharger. Not only does this Hop-Up allow the Devotion to reach its maximum RPM faster, it also drastically increases the LMG’s lethality.
The Devotion is an absolute DPS machine when it gets going, so having an attachment that reduces the gun’s biggest caveat is huge. Finding a Turbocharger Hop-Up can be pretty tricky, but it’s not entirely impossible either.
Stock up on Energy Ammo
You’ll need plenty of energy ammo if you want to use the Devotion.
The Devotion is an incredibly greedy LMG. In fact, this gun can quickly guzzle up hundreds of Energy rounds in a matter of seconds, especially if you have the Turbocharger equipped. To help avoid any frustrating deaths, it’s often best to hoard stacks of Energy ammo.
Make sure your team knows that you need this ammo type and always look for opportunities where you can replenish it. After all, no likes to hear the dreaded empty click in the middle of a firefight.
Learn the Devotion’s recoil pattern
The Devotion’s recoil can be a little tricky to control.
While the Devotion may offer blisteringly fast kill times, its vertical recoil can make landing those all-important bodyshots difficult, especially when shoot targets at mid-range distances. When holding down the trigger, the Devotion will climb its way up the screen and veer slightly to the left.
As you can see from the image above, the recoil pattern can get rather erratic the longer you hold down the trigger. Even with the Barrel Stabilizer equipped, it’s still good practice to slow drag down on the mouse/analog stick to mitigate the gun’s vertical kick. By doing this, you’ll be able to land the majority of your shots.
So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Devotion. If you follow these Devotion tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more LMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.