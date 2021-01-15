 Every cat Pokemon on the Pokedex listed - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Every cat Pokemon on the Pokedex listed

Published: 15/Jan/2021 14:22 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 14:23

by Daniel Megarry
The Pokemon Company

Share

Are there any cat Pokemon? It’s a question many feline lovers will want an answer to. Fortunately, there are plenty to be found, from Meowth to Purrloin to Litten.

While many Pokemon are modeled on fantasy creatures like the dragon Charizard, or even inanimate objects like the ice cream Vanillite, there are plenty of creatures that take design cues from real-life animals that can be found in the wild or even in our homes.

Cats, in particular, have been a big source of inspiration throughout the past 25 years of catching ’em all. Whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, there’s no denying our feline friends make a good base for a Pokemon design.

The first cat-based Pokemon trainers were introduced to were Meowth and its evolution Persian, way back in Gen 1 games Red and Blue. Since then, plenty more have been added, such as the lion-inspired legendary Solgaleo.

Meowth in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Meowth was the first cat-inspired creature introduced to the franchise.

So how do you define a cat Pokemon? Well, some are explicitly described as such in their Pokedex entries. Meowth is the ‘Scratch Cat’ for example, while Gen 7 starter Litten is listed as the ‘Fire Cat’.

Others aren’t so obvious, but have enough cat-like features that they’re considered part of the pack. Raikou is a good example of this: While it contains many fantasy elements, it’s clearly based on a saber-tooth tiger, which belongs to the cat family.

How many cat Pokemon are there?

We’ve looked at all 898 Pokedex entries, from the Gameboy’s Red and Blue all the way through to the Nintendo Switch’s Sword and Shield, to find out just how many Pokemon are based on cats: There are 25!

You can see the full list of all cat Pokemon, which includes lions and tigers, below:

  • Meowth
  • Alolan Meowth
  • Galarian Meowth
  • Persian
  • Alolan Persian
Alolan Persian Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Alolan Persian was introduced in Sword & Shield.
  • Raikou
  • Skitty
  • Delcatty
  • Shinx
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
Luxray in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Luxray is an electric-type with the design of a cat.
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Purrloin
  • Liepard
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
Pyroar in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
The lion cub Litleo evolves into the adult lion Pyroar.
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Litten
  • Torracat
  • Incenoroar
Incineroar in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
It may look like a WWE fighter, but Incineroar is modeled on a cat.
  • Solgaleo
  • Zeraora
  • Perrserker

So there you have it: Every cat Pokemon that’s appeared in the games and anime since 1996.

This list only contains the Pokemon that are clearly based on cats. There are arguments to be made for other creatures like Eevee, Mew, Entei, and Absol, but they aren’t exclusively cat-based creatures.

Mew, for example, is said to carry the DNA of all other Pokemon, and arguably looks more like a mouse anyway. The legendary Entei, meanwhile, has elements of a lion but more closely resembles a dog.

We also haven’t included Eevee or any of its Eeveelutions as they’re largely considered to be modeled on foxes rather than cats. They definitely have elements of cats, though, so it was a close call.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC: Requirements, Cost, Solution

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:18 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 11:25

by David Purcell
bruno fernandes december potm fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has scooped yet another Player of the Month (POTM) award for December, meaning a new SBC has dropped in-game. 

The midfield maestro has changed the fortunes of the club since his arrival last year, and at the time of writing, they are top of the Premier League table. That is largely down to his performances as well, which any football will tell you has been nothing short of world class.

Many fans will have been voting endlessly to see him in the Team of the Year this week, but before we find out the players with the most votes, another special card has arrived.

The news broke on January 15, when the official EA SPORTS FIFA account made the announcement. Fending off other nominees that have been bang in-form, Bruno makes it back-to-back Player of the Month awards. He gets a new 92-rated card to boot.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC

This is possibly the most difficult POTM SBC to have dropped in FIFA 21 so far, with a total of six squads to build. So, using FUTBIN as a guideline, let’s look at the requirements and cost for this new lengthy challenge.

Requirements

National Duty

  • Players from Portugal: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

  • Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

87-rated squad

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

88-rated squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and FUT Pack rewards

We’re still calculating the overall cost of the challenge, but it looks like an expensive one based on the requirements. In return for all of these squads being built, players will also receive a number of packs in rewards. These include: Premium Mixed Players Pack, Prime Electrum Players Pack, Premium Gold Players Pack, Rare Mixed Players Pack, Rare Electrum Players Pack, and finally a Mega Pack too.

More to follow…