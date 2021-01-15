Every cat Pokemon on the Pokedex listed - Dexerto

Are there any cat Pokemon? It’s a question many feline lovers will want an answer to. Fortunately, there are plenty to be found, from Meowth to Purrloin to Litten.

While many Pokemon are modeled on fantasy creatures like the dragon Charizard, or even inanimate objects like the ice cream Vanillite, there are plenty of creatures that take design cues from real-life animals that can be found in the wild or even in our homes.

Cats, in particular, have been a big source of inspiration throughout the past 25 years of catching ’em all. Whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, there’s no denying our feline friends make a good base for a Pokemon design.

The first cat-based Pokemon trainers were introduced to were Meowth and its evolution Persian, way back in Gen 1 games Red and Blue. Since then, plenty more have been added, such as the lion-inspired legendary Solgaleo.

So how do you define a cat Pokemon? Well, some are explicitly described as such in their Pokedex entries. Meowth is the ‘Scratch Cat’ for example, while Gen 7 starter Litten is listed as the ‘Fire Cat’.

Read More: 13 of the worst Pokemon designs of all time

Others aren’t so obvious, but have enough cat-like features that they’re considered part of the pack. Raikou is a good example of this: While it contains many fantasy elements, it’s clearly based on a saber-tooth tiger, which belongs to the cat family.

How many cat Pokemon are there?

We’ve looked at all 898 Pokedex entries, from the Gameboy’s Red and Blue all the way through to the Nintendo Switch’s Sword and Shield, to find out just how many Pokemon are based on cats: There are 25!

You can see the full list of all cat Pokemon, which includes lions and tigers, below:

Meowth

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Persian

Alolan Persian

Raikou

Skitty

Delcatty

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Glameow

Purugly

Purrloin

Liepard

Litleo

Pyroar

Espurr

Meowstic

Litten

Torracat

Incenoroar

Solgaleo

Zeraora

Perrserker

So there you have it: Every cat Pokemon that’s appeared in the games and anime since 1996.

This list only contains the Pokemon that are clearly based on cats. There are arguments to be made for other creatures like Eevee, Mew, Entei, and Absol, but they aren’t exclusively cat-based creatures.

Read More: The creepiest Pokedex entries of all time

Mew, for example, is said to carry the DNA of all other Pokemon, and arguably looks more like a mouse anyway. The legendary Entei, meanwhile, has elements of a lion but more closely resembles a dog.

We also haven’t included Eevee or any of its Eeveelutions as they’re largely considered to be modeled on foxes rather than cats. They definitely have elements of cats, though, so it was a close call.