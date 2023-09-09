How to get Frigibax in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur are making their Pokemon Go debuts, so here’s everything you need to know to add them to your collection.

The popular Dragon/Ice-type creature Frigibax first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region on the Switch, and now it’s coming to Pokemon Go as part of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event.

Known as the Ice Fin Pokemon in the Pokedex, Frigibax is an exciting addition to the mobile game. This is mainly because its final evolution Baxcalibur is a pseudo-Legendary with a huge Attack stat.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need about Frigibax in Pokemon Go, including how to evolve it and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to get Frigibax in Pokemon Go

Right now, it seems the only way to catch Frigibax in Pokemon Go is to encounter one in the wild. It will spawn during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, which runs from September 10 to September 15, 2023.

Frigibax is listed as an uncommon wild encounter on the game’s official website, so the chances are it will be quite hard to find one even during this special event.

Remember to use Incense to increase the number of wild spawns in your radius and check the Nearby feature regularly to see if there are any Frigibax-shaped silhouettes at PokeStops in your local area.

Once the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event is over, Frigibax will be available to hatch from 10km Eggs, although it will share this hatch pool with lots of other Pokemon so it’s not guaranteed you’ll ever find one this way.

Frigibax evolutions: How to get Arctibax and Baxcalibur

You can evolve Frigibax into Arctibax when you’ve collected 25 Candy. You can then evolve it into Baxcalibur when you’ve collected a further 100 Candy.

If you’re struggling to stock up on enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching Frigibax for a small boost. You can also get Candy if you set Frigibax as your Buddy and go exploring together.

Can you catch a Shiny Frigibax in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Shiny Frigibax is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as it’s very uncommon for a new creature to make its Go debut alongside its Shiny variant.

Our best guess is that Shiny Frigibax will probably be added to Pokemon Go during a future event themed around Dragon-type Pokemon, Ice-type Pokemon, or the Paldea region, so keep an eye out!

That's everything you need to know about catching Frigibax.

