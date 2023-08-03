How to find Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go

Zygarde Cells are an essential resource to help you change Zygarde’s form in Pokemon Go, but how do you find them? Here’s everything you need to know.

First seen in Pokemon X & Y’s Kalos region, the Dragon/Ground-type Legendary Pokemon Zygarde has finally made its Pokemon Go debut as a reward for working your way through the From A to Zygarde Special Research quest.

If you’ve already caught your own, you might have noticed that you need Zygarde Cells to change its form. Zygarde has three forms (10% Forme, 50% Forme, and 100% Forme) with its final 100% Forme being one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game.

It’s going to take you a very long time to get your Zygarde to that point, but our simple guide to finding Zygarde Cells will hopefully help.

How to get more Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go

Right now, the only way to get Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go is to use the new Routes feature. These are mapped routes that have been created by other Trainers to encourage you to explore the local area with bonuses along the way.

You can find Routes by tapping on the ‘Nearby’ menu and scrolling across to the ‘Route’ tab. After hitting ‘See Nearby Routes’ you’ll be able to see a list of user-generated Routes that should be close to your current location.

Once you’ve chosen a Route, simply head to the starting point (this will be a PokeStop or Gym) and follow the highlighted Route on the in-game map. Along the way, you’ll have the potential to find glowing green Zygarde Cells on the ground.

Zygarde Cells are small and quite easy to miss, especially while you’re focusing on following your Route or taking in what’s happening around you in the real world. The most important thing is that you tap on them as they aren’t automatically collected.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Routes feature is still in its early stages, so there might not be that many of them available yet. Zygarde Cells don’t seem to spawn that often, either, based on my own experience and that of other players.

What are Zygarde Cells used for?

Zygarde Cells are used solely to change the form of Zygarde, making it more powerful in the process. You’ll need to collect 50 Zygarde Cells to reach 50% Forme and a further 200 Zygarde Cells to reach 100% Forme.

This is probably going to take you a long time to achieve, but it’s definitely worth the effort as 100% Forme Zygarde is already looking like one of the most powerful fighters in the Ultra League and Master League formats.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Zygarde Cells! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

