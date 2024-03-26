Eight-year-old Pokemon Go Egg could hold “rarest” Pokemon in the game

A lapsed Pokemon Go player has made a return to the game, and a discovery in a nearly decade-old Egg has a lot of Pokemon Go players very excited.

Pokemon Go has changed a lot since the halcyon days of Summer 2016, so it’s safe to say that anyone jumping back in nowadays might be a little confused and overwhelmed. However, you could also be holding to some very old secrets.

A Pokemon Go player called u/Minimum-Order- has shared a post to Reddit, detailing their return to the game, and unveiling they have hatched an incredibly rare Pokemon from the game, though not the sort you might be thinking.

They revealed their hatch alongside the comment, “Y’all wouldn’t believe this” and a picture of a Staryu from an Egg originally found in 2016. While that’s nothing out of the ordinary, the Staryu actually has the move Quick Attack, which hasn’t been able to learn since August 20, 2016.

Other Pokemon fans are going wild in the comments, with one saying, “Dude that’s a real legacy. DON’T DELETE IT. You have one of the rarest Pokemon in the game. DON’T EVOLVE IT EITHER.”

The person behind the original post replied, adding, “I literally almost transfered it before I noticed aha, I was considering evolving it until you commented so thanks I won’t. Was also considering lucky trading it to another account to see if i can get uber lucky and make it a hundo, do you think I should try or just leave as it is?”

Meanwhile, another Pokemon Go trainer seems to have had a similar experience, sharing their story by saying, “I just checked and the exact same thing happened to me. Glad I read this as I probably would have traded it in as soon as a stronger one came along”.

Jokingly, another user asked, “Did your game crash from not hatching a lickitung?” which points towards the overwhelming amount of Lickitung that many players report hatching instead of other – more coveted – Pokemon.

While it’s unlikely you still have an egg hanging around from 2016, it might be worth checking some of your oldest Pokemon, and whether or not they have a move that now makes them rarer than their pedestrian Pokemon pals.