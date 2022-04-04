How to get Salandit and evolve it into Salazzle in Pokemon Go

Salandit has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, but how do you find one? And how do you evolve it into Salazzle? Let’s find out.

The latest Team Go Rocket event, All-Hands Rocket Retreat, has arrived. As well as a new Special Research quest and the ability to catch Shadow Latias, players will now be able to add Salandit to their collection.

Salandit is a Poison/Fire-type creature that first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region. Known as the Toxic Lizard Pokemon, it eventually evolves into Salazzle when you’ve collected enough Candy.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need about Salandit in Pokemon Go, including how to catch one, how to evolve it into Salazzle, and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get Salandit in Pokemon Go

The only way to get a Salandit in Pokemon Go right now is to hatch one from a 12km Egg.

These 12km Eggs, which are also known as Strange Eggs, can be obtained by defeating one of the Team Go Rocket Leaders: Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo. Make sure you have space in your Egg storage before battling them.

Even though this is the only way to get a Salandit, it’s not guaranteed you’ll actually hatch one, as there are 10 other potential Pokemon that can hatch from 12km Eggs including Absol, Larvitar, and Skorupi.

This means it’s simply a case of hatching as many 12km Eggs as you can until you get a Salandit.

Advertisement

How to evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking to evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to save up 50 Candy and catch a female Salandit. Just like in the mainline games, male Salandit can’t evolve no matter what.

This automatically makes Salazzle one of the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as there’s only a 12.5% chance of the Salandit you hatch being female – and there’s no guarantee you’ll hatch a Salandit at all.

Read More: Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go

If you do manage to obtain a female Salandit, you might struggle to get enough Candy to evolve it. Our best advice is to make it your Buddy to find some extra Candy when walking and use any Rare Candy you have.

Advertisement

Can Salandit and Salazzle be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Salandit is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Salazzle is also unavailable.

Niantic rarely debuts a new species alongside its Shiny variation (although there are some exceptions like Rockruff), so for now it’s just a waiting game until they decide to release it, probably in a future event.

That’s everything you need to know about Salandit and Salazzle! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged T