As the dust settles on Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 – much like The Dusk Settles Special Research – many content creators are sharing their exciting stories from the weekend. It seems that some people got much luckier than others.

It’s already hard enough to find a Pokemon with perfect IVs in Go, often colloquially called a ‘hundo’ in the community, but it’s even tougher to bag a Legendary with this rare stat combination. Max stats across the board are incredible, and these Pokemon are coveted for their battle potential, as well as just being a collector’s item.

Among the many people sharing their thrilling tales of these celebrations, YouTube content creator JT Valor has published a video detailing their experience over the weekend, titled “I Caught the Rarest Hundo during Pokemon GO Fest.”

While the ‘rarest’ comment might be up for debate, especially given how elusive perfect IV versions of some Pokemon like Zarude, the Galarian Birds, and Shiny Celebi are; the catch is still one of note.

Creator JT Valor lands perfect IV Lunala in Pokemon Go

YouTube@JT Valor

In the video, JT Balor shows themselves completing the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research titled The Dusk Settles, which rewards players with either a Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma. However, they first must catch either a Solgaleo or Lunala to fuse with Necrozma.

After choosing the Hidden in the Umbra path, JT Valor eventually encountered a Lunala and found out the Psychic and Ghost-type Legendary was a ‘hundo’ – meaning it had perfect stats. However, this means it isn’t ideal for fusion, as Dawn Wings Necrozma inherits the stats of the Necrozma.

Other Pokemon fans dropped into the video’s comments to share their congratulations and their own hauls from Go Fest, with one comment saying, “That hundo lunala was an amazing win. My best catch for the weekend was a shiny ducklett.”

Some players also shared their pulls from The Dust Settles Special Research, with very few having the same amount of luck. One comment added, “Congrats on that amazing Lunala! I chose the Solgaleo and got a 10-10-10.”

Many more comments commend the creator, with one adding, “amazing hundo you got! How does it feel to be good at the game?” Though some lucky players boasted about their own hauls, like a person’s comment gloating, “You may have gotten the hundo lunala but I got the hundo marshadow!”

While there’s no way to guarantee a hundo, if you want to bag more Pokemon, be sure to check out our full schedule of every upcoming Pokemon Go event, and then check out our guide to the Pokemon Go Community Day.