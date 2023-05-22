Best Pokemon to catch with the Master Ball in Pokemon Go

The Master Ball has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, but which Pokemon should you catch with this incredibly rare item? We’ve got some recommendations.

While there are plenty of Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls in Pokemon Go, the Master Ball – which offers a 100% catch rate – is an incredibly rare type of Poke Ball that you won’t come across very often.

This means it’s important to use it wisely, as once it’s gone, it’s gone. If you’re struggling to part ways with your Master Ball, we’ve put together some suggestions on when to use it in Pokemon Go below.

Niantic

What should you catch with the Master Ball in Pokemon Go?

Our best advice for when you finally get a Master Ball in Pokemon Go is to save it for Galarian Articuno, Galarian Moltres, or Galarian Zapdos.

Not only are these three Galarian Legendary Birds incredibly rare to encounter, but they also have a notoriously low catch rate and a very high flee rate. This means your chances of actually catching one are almost zero, which can be very frustrating.

By saving your Master Ball for the Galarian Legendary Birds, you can avoid the inevitable disappointment of them running away as you’ll have a guaranteed catch method. We really can’t think of a better way to use your Master Ball than this.

As a reminder, the only way to encounter the Galarian Legendary Birds is to use Daily Adventure Incense every day while you’re out exploring.

Niantic

Other Pokemon to save your Master Ball for in Pokemon Go

If you’re not bothered about the Galarian Legendary Birds or you’ve (somehow) already managed to catch them, the next best use for your Master Ball would be a Legendary Pokemon that you really want and haven’t already caught.

It’s never guaranteed that you’ll catch a Legendary Pokemon after defeating one in a Raid Battle, so having a Master Ball as a backup option is a good idea, although you should always wait until you’re down to your final Premier Ball throw before using it.

One exception to this rule is if you encounter a Shiny Legendary Pokemon. Historically, these rare creatures have had a 100% catch rate as long as you manage to hit them with one of your Premier Balls, so you don’t need to waste your Master Ball on them.

Of course, you’re free to use your Master Ball in any way your heart desires. If you want to use it to catch a Bidoof or a Pidgey, then by all means, go for it! But we have a feeling you’ll regret it if you come across a Galarian Legendary Bird later down the line.

Niantic have confirmed that there will be more opportunities to get Master Balls in the future, but that could be a long time away. Right now, the only way to get one is by completing the Let’s Go! Special Research quest – so use it wisely.

