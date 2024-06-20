Pokemon Go player scores Shiny catch rarer than Galarian birds

Most Pokemon Go players know the thrill of finding a particularly rare catch. But, while there are some Pocket Monsters that remain extremely elusive, one player has bagged themselves an amazing rare Shiny that has plenty of other players jealous.

A Pokemon Go player shared a catch to Reddit, alongside the comment “boys how rare is this?” Then, the community offered dozens of comments explaining just how special this particular find was.

The player had managed to find Azelf — a roaming Pokemon that makes up part of the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Lake Trio — but while the Pokemon is already very difficult to find roaming the overworld, they had also been very lucky as it was a Shiny version of the ‘mon.

Comments flooded the post to tell the author just how rare this find was, with one person answering the original question by saying, “WAY WAY RARER THAN GETTING A GALARIAN BIRD TO SPAWN AND A SHINY ON TOP OF THAT.”

Another comment explained that this could be the toughest find in Pokemon at the moment, adding, “Rarest mon you can catch in the wild for the Americas. And on top of that, it’s shiny, GG!”

Thankfully, if you come across one of the Lake Trio and it is Shiny, players seem to think there’s little reason to worry. One person explained, “Also, shiny lake mons are guaranteed no flee! In case you run into another.”

Niantic

Other players questioned just how rare this find actually is, with one person asking, “Rarest wild mon?? Found mine one week into playing. Granted it’s not Shiny. But I had no idea the rarity of normal Azelf.”

Other players continued to explain just how great a catch this is: “It’s really, really rare to find in the wild. Most people who have one have gotten it from the few times it shows up in raids, but to be able to catch one in a regular Pokeball is insanely rare.”

If you want to bag yourself some rare Pokemon — though we can’t promise they’ll be Shiny — be sure to check out our guides for the Pokemon Go Shared Skies season and the Scorching Sands event. Then, try and bag yourself a different Shiny Legendary with the Mega Rayquaza Raid guide.