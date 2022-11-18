Pokemon Scarlet & Violet move relearner: How to relearn moves

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

The Pokemon move relearner tool is always handy for fixing mistakes, and you’ll be glad to know it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s how to relearn moves.

There is a lot of new Pokemon introduced in the Paldea region, some of which will learn some classic moves, and others will be newer.

Trainers always run the risk of deleting a move they wish they didn’t, particularly if they have a name they have not seen before. However, there is a way to reverse a deleted move: move relearner.

Here, we’ll show you exactly where to find it in Scarlet and Violet, so you always have a safety net when deciding on your Pokemon’s moves.

Article continues after ad

How to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Game Freak Use ‘remember move’ to relearn one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Load up Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. Click into your Pokemon party. Hit ‘check summary’ on the Pokemon you would like to relearn a move. Go to the ‘current moves’ tab. Press A to change move and click ‘remember a move’ to relearn it.

In the same options is the ability to either forget a move or learn a brand-new one using a TM. So, let’s take a look at how also to forget one (should you need to).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to forget a move

Load up Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. Click into your Pokemon party. Hit ‘check summary’ on the Pokemon you would like to forget a move. Go to the ‘current moves’ tab. Press A and click ‘forget a move’ on the one you want to forget. Select forget and confirm.

So, that’s everything you need to know to forget and relearn – or remember – a move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

If you would like to read more Gen 9 guides, check out the below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet