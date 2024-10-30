How to reroll Starting Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Collecting digital trading cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is as simple as tearing open packs. However, just like the traditional tabletop, certain cards have more value than others. While pulling these special finds from packs is up to fate, enrolling packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket can put those odds in your favor.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is currently a new mobile game, coming from the developers of Pokemon Masters EX. Players will rip open digital packs containing five cards and add them to a gallery collection. These cards can be admired or used in battle.

However, to get the best cards in the game right from the start, there is a trick that can come in handy. Below is everything you need to know about enrolling card packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Rerolling starting packs: When & how to reroll in Pokemon Pocket

It is important to note that you can only reroll your packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket by creating a new account. Because of this, this exploit only works when you are just starting out in the game.

To reroll, you will have to completely erase your account data from your device. We also recommend not tethering your account to a Google email address or Nintendo account until after you have a starting selection you like.

If the account is hooked to one of the above options, players won’t be able to register another account, even if they delete the app data and start over.

When to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket

You will reroll after starting the game and completing the 20-minute tutorial. All the free packs for getting started have been opened at this point, and you’ll be spending provided currency to continue opening packs.

How to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To reroll, players will need to follow the steps below:

Article continues after ad









On the home screen, select the three-bar button at the bottom-right corner of the screen

Tap “Other”

Tap “Account”

Tap “Delete Save Data”

Read the confirmation and tap “Delete”

Once this is done, the app data will be wiped from the device. This is permanent. There is no way to go back and retrieve this once you delete it. Because of this, we advise that players who will be enrolling ensure there is nothing they are attached to on the account.

It is also important to note that the cards received in the first booster pack will be roughly the same for every player, so this pack won’t change no matter how often you reset.

Is it worth it to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Yes, it is worth it to reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket if you are looking for a specific card like an ex or Immersive card.

However, rerolling takes time, and the more time you spend resetting the app, the longer it will take to get into the other app mechanics.

One of the reasons it is worth it to reroll right now is that the total number of cards in the game is just over 200. This will give those looking for particular cards a decent set of odds of finding them.