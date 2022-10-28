Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Part 2 of the Halloween 2022 event has arrived in Pokemon Go, meaning there’s a new set of Field Research tasks to complete for some great rewards.

The Halloween 2022 event is well underway in Pokemon Go, with plenty of things to do like battling Giratina in Raids, completing Special Research, and hunting down new costume-wearing Pokemon.

There’s also a new set of event-exclusive Field Research tasks available to obtain from PokeStops. Each one leads to either a Halloween-themed encounter or Mega Energy, so it’s worth getting through them.

Below, you’ll find details of all the Halloween Part 2 Field Research tasks and the rewards on offer.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Halloween Part 2 Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the Field Research tasks you can get during Part 2 of the Halloween event:

Field Research Task Reward Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon Shuppet or Duskull encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon Yamask encounter Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon Galarian Yamask encounter Walk 2km Pikachu, Vulpix, or Piplup encounter (all wearing Halloween-themed costumes) Walk 5km Phantump encounter Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms 20 Gengar Mega Energy Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms 20 Absol Mega Energy

You can acquire these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops and Gym Discs during the Halloween Part 2 event, which runs until November 1, 2022, at 10 am local time.

Remember that Field Research tasks are given out at random, so you’ll need to spin quite a few PokeStops to get them all, and you can always delete existing tasks that you don’t want to complete.

That’s everything you need to know about the Halloween Part 2 Field Research tasks! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

All current Raid Bosses | Spotlight hour guide | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pokemon Go promo codes | Pokemon Go catching tips | Best Elite Charged TM | Best Elite Fast TM | Pokemon Go friend codes| How to get Remote Raid Passes