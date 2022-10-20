Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Pokemon Go’s Halloween event has begun rolling out to trainers, and with it comes the Mysterious Masks Special Research quest. Here’s everything we know about the tasks and what you can earn.

Alongside the latest Pokemon Go season, the Season of Light, Niantic has launched part 1 of the Halloween event.

While it focuses on Mega Banette and shiny Noibat releases, the event also brings costumed Pokemon and a variety of new Special and Timed Research Tasks.

One of those is the Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks, and here’s everything we know about what you have to do to complete them.

Pokemon Go Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks & rewards

The Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks begin on October 20, at 10 am local time.

Step 1 of 4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,313 Stardust

Make 9 Curveball Throws – Yamask encounter

Make 49 Nice Throws – 9 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,313 Stardust

Earn 9 hearts with your buddy – Yamask encounter

Sent 13 Gifts to friends – 40 Great Balls

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,313 Stardust

Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter

Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 49 Poke Balls

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 49 XP

Claim Reward! – 490 XP

Claim Reward! – 4900 XP

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 49 Yamask candy, 490 Stardust

