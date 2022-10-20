Pokemon Go’s Halloween event has begun rolling out to trainers, and with it comes the Mysterious Masks Special Research quest. Here’s everything we know about the tasks and what you can earn.
Alongside the latest Pokemon Go season, the Season of Light, Niantic has launched part 1 of the Halloween event.
While it focuses on Mega Banette and shiny Noibat releases, the event also brings costumed Pokemon and a variety of new Special and Timed Research Tasks.
One of those is the Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks, and here’s everything we know about what you have to do to complete them.
Pokemon Go Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks & rewards
The Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks begin on October 20, at 10 am local time.
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,313 Stardust
- Make 9 Curveball Throws – Yamask encounter
- Make 49 Nice Throws – 9 Ultra Balls
Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,313 Stardust
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy – Yamask encounter
- Sent 13 Gifts to friends – 40 Great Balls
Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust
Step 3 of 4
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,313 Stardust
- Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokemon – Yamask encounter
- Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 49 Poke Balls
Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 49 XP
- Claim Reward! – 490 XP
- Claim Reward! – 4900 XP
Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 49 Yamask candy, 490 Stardust
