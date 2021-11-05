Pokemon Go Friend Codes: How to add new friends in November 2021

Pokemon Go is best when played with friends, but if you’ve already maxed out your real-life connections (or none of your friends play anymore), then finding Friend Codes can help!

While most of Pokemon Go’s features can be enjoyed while playing solo, certain aspects require friends to bring out the most in the game – for example, you’ll need a big team of players if you want to take down Legendaries in Raid Battles.

Other reasons for adding Friends include completing tasks, like in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story where players need to ‘add a new Friend’ to progress, or evolving certain Pokemon that can be traded to evolve.

Below, you’ll find some working Friend Codes you can add in November 2021, as well as information on where you can find other Trainer Codes to add in the game, and how to find your own Friend Code.

Pokemon Go Friend Codes list (November 2021)

Here are some working Pokemon Go Friend Codes to use in November:

6970-7305-0959

2108-6450-1938

1707-4001-5282

These codes all belong to members of the Dexerto team, so if you’re looking for more Friends to complete tasks or take advantage of in-game bonuses like extra Gift rewards, feel free to add us!

Where to find new Friend Codes for Pokemon Go

One way to find new Friend Codes is to visit a dedicated subreddit like r/PokemonGoFriends. Here, you’ll be able to find plenty of working codes and share your own Friend Code with other Trainers.

There are also subreddits for specific activities, such as r/PokemonGoRaids which allows you to find Friend Codes specifically for Raids. Be aware that Trainers will often remove you once a Raid is over. It’s not personal!

Always use caution when adding Friends in Pokemon Go. Make sure you don’t have any personal information in your username or profile and avoid sharing Gifts with people you don’t know.

How to find your own Friend Code in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking for your own Friend Code (or Trainer Code) to send to other players, follow these steps:

Open the Pokemon Go app. Press your Trainer’s face in the bottom left-hand corner. Scroll to the ‘Friends’ tab at the top of the screen. Tap the ‘Add Friend’ button. Your Trainer Code (or Friend Code) should be right here.

Once you’ve found your Trainer Code, you can either tap ‘copy my Trainer Code’ to paste it elsewhere or press ‘share my Trainer Code‘ to directly share it via text message or through various apps.

You can also find your Trainer Code in a QR Code format in this menu, if you’d prefer to do it that way.

How to add Trainers with Friend Codes in Pokemon Go

Now you’ve found a Friend Code, it’s time to add them to your Friends list. This works in a similar way to finding your own Trainer Code. Navigate to your Friends page and press the ‘Add Friend’ button.

Once you’ve done this, there will be a box beneath it where you can enter your chosen Friend Code. Copy the code into the box, and then press ‘send’. Now, it’s just a case of waiting for the Trainer to accept!

You can also add Friends by scanning their QR Code. To do this, simply scroll across to the ‘QR Code’ tab at the top of the screen and scan the QR Code a fellow Trainer has provided to you.

If you’re a returning player or you have a friend who wants to sign up for the first time, take a look at our Pokemon Go referral program guide so you can both earn loads of free rewards.