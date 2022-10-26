Which Giratina form is best in Pokemon Go: Altered or Origin?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

There are two Giratina forms available to catch in Pokemon Go, Altered and Origin, but which version of this Legendary Pokemon is the best one? Let’s find out.

Giratina is one of the most fearsome Legendaries of all time. It made its debut in Diamond & Pearl as part of the Sinnoh region’s Creation Trio and later arrived in Pokemon Go during 2018’s Halloween event.

It also has two different forms – Altered Forme and Origin Forme – which have different stats and max CP levels. This affects how they perform in battle, so it’s important to know which one is best for your team.

If you’re not sure whether to catch and power up Altered Forme or Origin Forme Giratina, we’ve rounded up their differences and where they perform best below.

Altered Giratina vs Origin Giratina: Which is best in Pokemon Go?

It’s worth pointing out that both Altered Forme Giratina and Origin Forme Giratina are brilliant options for the Master League in Pokemon Go, with very little separating them when it comes to PvP rankings.

Altered Forme Giratina does slightly edge out the competition, though, and it’s also quite a lot better than its Origin counterpart when it comes to the Ultra League, so that would be our recommendation.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a Ghost-type attacker to use in Raids, there’s a clear winner: Origin Forme Giratina. It has a brilliant moveset and the right stat distribution to become a real standout.

So to answer the above question, it really depends on what you’re looking for: Go with Altered Forme Giratina for PvP Battles in the Go Battle League and choose Origin Forme Giratina for Raid Battles.

As we mentioned before though, both Altered Forme Giratina and Origin Forme Giratina are brilliant additions to your collections. You can see how they stack up against each other stats-wise below.

Stats for both Giratina forms in Pokemon Go

Here are the stats for Altered Forme Giratina and Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Attack Defense Stamina Max CP Altered Forme Giratina 187 225 284 3820 Origin Forme Giratina 225 187 284 4164

As you can see, both forms of Giratina have the same 284 Stamina stat, but Altered Forme prioritizes Defense while Origin Forme prioritizes Attack.

Origin Forme Giratina also has a much higher max CP when fully leveled up, which makes sense in terms of lore as it’s the ‘true’ version of this Legendary creature.

