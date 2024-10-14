Pokemon Go’s latest event, Magnetic Study, is now available for fans to enjoy and it brings new Timed Research tasks along with it.

Niantic’s latest event is among the first of its kind to focus specifically on one type of ‘mon. Magnetic Study isn’t just a focus on Electric creatures, but specifically three whose designs involve magnetics.

Plusle, Minun, and Magnemite are the three that Pokemon Go is featuring in this event, which brings bonuses, Timed Research, and more.

The Timed Research changes each day, so trainers will have to act fast to complete it. Here’s everything we know about the tasks to do thanks to Leekduck.

Pokemon Go

Magnetic Study Timed Research tasks & rewards – October 15

Catch 5 Pokemon – Plusle Encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Plusle Encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon – Plusle Encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon – Plusle Encounter

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – Plusle Encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Plusle Encounter

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms – Plusle Encounter

Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms – Plusle Encounter

Evolve a Pokemon – Plusle Encounter

Rewards: Plusle Encounter, 2,500 Stardust, 5,000 XP

Tasks for the next two days of the event have yet to be revealed as of writing, but we’ll update this article once they’re available. However, we do know what rewards trainers will be able to receive after completing the tasks.

October 16 features encounters with Magnemite and will provide a Magnetic Lure Module to trainers who complete it. October 17 features encounters with Minun and will provide 5,000 XP and 2,500 Stardust as a reward.

How to get Magnetic Study Timed Research

All you’ll need to do to get access to the Timed Research quests is open Pokemon Go on each respective day. Since they’re timed, trainers will have to complete the tasks and redeem all awards before 11:59 PM local time each night.

There’s everything you need to know about the Magnetic Study Timed Research quests. Don’t forget to keep up with every event happening in the game, like the Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and current Raid Bosses.