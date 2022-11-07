GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event: Guzzlord launch, Shiny Munchlax, more

Pokemon Go has launched its latest Season of Light event: Greedy Gluttons. It includes the launch of Guzzlord, Shiny Pawniard, and more.

Pokemon Go’s Halloween and Día de Muertos celebrations have come and gone, which means it’s time for a new in-game event.

Niantic has just announced the Greedy Gluttons event, which is set to celebrate bringing the next Ultra Beast — Guzzlord — into the game for the first time.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event date & times

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Greedy Gluttons event will begin on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Greedy Gluttons event:

  • Alolan Rattata*
  • Alolan Raticate
  • Golbat
  • Swinub*
  • Pelipper
  • Gulpin
  • Bidoof*
  • Bibarel
  • Skwovet
  • Lickitung*
  • Snorlax*
  • Swalot

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event Raid encounters

These are the Pokemon that will hatch from raid eggs during the event:

One-star raids:

  • Mankey*
  • Swinub*
  • Spoink*
  • Tepig*

Three-star raids:

  • Snorlax*
  • Mawile*
  • Swalot
  • Sharpedo

Five-star raids:

  • Guzzlord

Mega raids:

  • Mega Gyrados*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons 7km eggs & shiny Munchlax

For the first time in Pokemon Go, trainers may be able to hatch Shiny Munchlax.

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs received from gifts:

  • Cherubi*
  • Gible*
  • Munchlax*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Field Research task encounters

When you complete Field Research tasks during the event, here are the ‘mon you can encounter:

  • Exeggcute*
  • Cherubi*
  • Swirlix*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event bonuses

For the first three eggs hatched during the event using the Pokemon Go Egg hatching widget, trainers will receive 1/2 hatch distance.

That’s everything you need to know about the Greedy Gluttons event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

