Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event: Guzzlord launch, Shiny Munchlax, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has launched its latest Season of Light event: Greedy Gluttons. It includes the launch of Guzzlord, Shiny Pawniard, and more.

Pokemon Go’s Halloween and Día de Muertos celebrations have come and gone, which means it’s time for a new in-game event.

Niantic has just announced the Greedy Gluttons event, which is set to celebrate bringing the next Ultra Beast — Guzzlord — into the game for the first time.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Greedy Gluttons event will begin on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Greedy Gluttons event:

Alolan Rattata*

Alolan Raticate

Golbat

Swinub*

Pelipper

Gulpin

Bidoof*

Bibarel

Skwovet

Lickitung*

Snorlax*

Swalot

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event Raid encounters

These are the Pokemon that will hatch from raid eggs during the event:

One-star raids:

Mankey*

Swinub*

Spoink*

Tepig*

Three-star raids:

Snorlax*

Mawile*

Swalot

Sharpedo

Five-star raids:

Guzzlord

Mega raids:

Mega Gyrados*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons 7km eggs & shiny Munchlax

For the first time in Pokemon Go, trainers may be able to hatch Shiny Munchlax.

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs received from gifts:

Cherubi*

Gible*

Munchlax*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Field Research task encounters

When you complete Field Research tasks during the event, here are the ‘mon you can encounter:

Exeggcute*

Cherubi*

Swirlix*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event bonuses

For the first three eggs hatched during the event using the Pokemon Go Egg hatching widget, trainers will receive 1/2 hatch distance.

That’s everything you need to know about the Greedy Gluttons event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

All current Raid Bosses | Spotlight hour guide | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pokemon Go promo codes | Pokemon Go catching tips | Best Elite Charged TM | Best Elite Fast TM | Pokemon Go friend codes| How to get Remote Raid Passes