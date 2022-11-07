Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event: Guzzlord launch, Shiny Munchlax, more

Pokemon Go has launched its latest Season of Light event: Greedy Gluttons. It includes the launch of Guzzlord, Shiny Pawniard, and more.
Pokemon Go’s Halloween and Día de Muertos celebrations have come and gone, which means it’s time for a new in-game event.
Niantic has just announced the Greedy Gluttons event, which is set to celebrate bringing the next Ultra Beast — Guzzlord — into the game for the first time.
Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event date & times
According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Greedy Gluttons event will begin on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Wild encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Greedy Gluttons event:
- Alolan Rattata*
- Alolan Raticate
- Golbat
- Swinub*
- Pelipper
- Gulpin
- Bidoof*
- Bibarel
- Skwovet
- Lickitung*
- Snorlax*
- Swalot
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event Raid encounters
These are the Pokemon that will hatch from raid eggs during the event:
One-star raids:
- Mankey*
- Swinub*
- Spoink*
- Tepig*
Three-star raids:
- Snorlax*
- Mawile*
- Swalot
- Sharpedo
Five-star raids:
- Guzzlord
Mega raids:
- Mega Gyrados*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons 7km eggs & shiny Munchlax
For the first time in Pokemon Go, trainers may be able to hatch Shiny Munchlax.
Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs received from gifts:
- Cherubi*
- Gible*
- Munchlax*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Field Research task encounters
When you complete Field Research tasks during the event, here are the ‘mon you can encounter:
- Exeggcute*
- Cherubi*
- Swirlix*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event bonuses
For the first three eggs hatched during the event using the Pokemon Go Egg hatching widget, trainers will receive 1/2 hatch distance.
That’s everything you need to know about the Greedy Gluttons event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:
