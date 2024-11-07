Pokemon Go Into the Wild event: Dates, bonuses & Toxel debut

The Pokemon Go Wild Area Global event is only a few weeks away, and to prepare, the Into the Wild event has been announced. The prelude to the bigger event will debut Toxel and bring back Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.

Into the Wild has a few curve balls to throw at trainers, including Paid Tickets that lock exclusive bonuses behind a paywall of up to 10 dollars. While the event does offer every player a few interesting opportunities, this event is primarily for ticketholders.

Below is everything you need to know about the Into the Wild event in Pokemon Go.

Niantic

The Pokemon Go Into the Wild event will take place from November 18, 2024, at 12:01 AM to November 22, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

This event closes just days before the Go Wild Area Global event, and will give players a few days to catch debuts and grind Raid battles.

Toxel & Toxtricity Debuts

Toxel and its evolution Toxtricity will be debuting in Pokemon Go for the first time. This event also debuts its Shiny form, which is unusual for a new Pokemon debut.

Those looking to catch this Electric/Poison hybrid type will be able to do so by hatching 10 km eggs.

Toxel will not appear in raids or wild encounters during the Into the Wild event.

Paid Research Tickets

During the Into the Wilds event, players can purchase two tickets: Into the Wilds: Raids and Into the Wilds: Hatch. These include daily Timed Research tickets and additional bonuses. Both tickets can be bought and used together.

Into the Wilds: Raids Ticket

This ticket will cost five dollars. It will give access to daily Timed Research and bonuses, as well as bonuses throughout the event.

Into the Wilds: Raids Timed Research rewards

20 Poke Balls

1,000 XP

2,000 Stardust

3 Toxel Candy

1 Toxel Candy XL

Into the Wilds: Raids bonuses

Up to 2 free Raid Passes per day

5,000 addition XP from completed Raids

x1 additional Candy from Pokemon 4-Star, 5-Star, Mega, Ultra, and Primal Raids

Into the Wilds: Hatch Ticket

This ticket will cost five dollars. It will give access to daily Timed Research and bonuses, as well as bonuses throughout the event.

Into the Wilds: Hatch Timed Research rewards

20 Poke Balls

1,000 XP

2,000 Stardust

3 Toxel Candy

1 Toxel Candy XL

Into the Wilds: Hatch bonuses

Increased chance of hatching Toxel from 10 km eggs

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

x2 Hatch Stardust

x2 Hatch XP

x2 Hatch Candy

1 Single-use Incubator per day from spinning Poke Stops

All tasks must be completed by 8 PM local time on the day they are given.

Wild Encounters

The Into the Wild event focuses on a variety of wild encounters, Poison-types being spotlit. Below is every Pokemon with a wild encounter boost during the event.

Ivysaur

Bellsprout*

Weepinbell

Alolan Graveler

Magnemite*

Magneton

Gastly*

Haunter

Mareep*

Flaaffy

Roselia*

Gulpin*

Luxio

Stunky*

Whirlipede

Emolga*

Foongus*

Dedenne*

Grubbin*

Togedemaru*

All Pokemon with an * can be encountered Shiny

Into the Wilds Raids

During the Into the Wilds event, players will have multiple Raids to participate in. Below are the Raids and when they will be occurring. These will all be happening during Raid Hours, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

Five-Star Nihilego * – Tuesday, November 19

* – Tuesday, November 19 Five-Star Tapo Koko* – Wednesday, November 20

– Wednesday, November 20 Five-Star Origin Forme Dialga * – Thursday, November 21

* – Thursday, November 21 Five-Star Origin Forme Palkia* – Friday, November 22

All Pokemon with an * can be encountered Shiny

Max Battles

During the Into the Wild event, players will have the opportunity to encounter Drilbur in Max Battles.

Not Gigantamax Battles other other Max Battles will be active during the timeframe of the event.

Into the Wild event bonuses

During the event, Pokemon Go players will see an increase in Remote Raid Pass uses of up to 20. This will be active from November 18 through November 2024.

Additionally, there will be no limit on Remote Raid Passes from Friday, November 22 through November 24, 2024.

The other bonus for this event is on November 18, where players can get an increased chance of Rare Candy XL drops from Max Battles.

Eggs

For this event, only Toxel will be added to the Egg Pool. It will be available in 10 km eggs. This event will not interfere with the other Egg spawns for the Max Out season.

Collection Challenges

There will be Collection Challenges during Into the Wild. However, the details aren’t currently available. This section will update when more information has been shared.

Field Research Task Rewards

There will be themed Field Research for Into the Wild. The specifics are not available currently, but the rewards will offer Toxel Candy, Toxel Candy XL, Stardust, and encounters the event-themed Pokemon.

The rewards no not include encounters with Toxel.

For more information about Pokemon Go, check out our ultimate guide, or take a peek at the Showcase and Spotlight Hour schedules to keep up to date with exciting opportunities for new catches.