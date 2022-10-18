Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event: Dates & Times, Costume Duskull line, new avatar items

Niantic has just announced another event for Pokemon Go, this time to celebrate the holiday ‘Día de Muertos.’ Here’s everything we know about it.
Día de Muertos, a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas to celebrate the lives and memory of those who have moved onto another world, takes place November 1-2.
Pokemon Go has decided to celebrate the holiday for the third year in a row, bringing a variety of tasks and exclusive spawns to trainers worldwide.
Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event dates & times
Día de Muertos 2022 will begin on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10 am and ends on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 costumed Duskull line
During the event, trainers will be able to catch a Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir, all wearing a special cempasúchil crown.
If you’re lucky, you’ll encounter Shiny Duskull.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event bonuses
During the event, trainers will be able to access a variety of bonuses.
- 90-Minute Lure Modules & Incense
- 2x Catch Candy
- Día de Muertos face mask for Male and Female avatars
- A collection challenge
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event wild spawns
The following Pokemon will spawn during the event:
- Cubone*
- Chinchou*
- Sunkern*
- Roselia*
- Litwick*
- Swirlix*
- Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*
- Drifloon*
- Yamask*
Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 incense and lure encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will be attracted to Lure Modules and Incense:
- Cubone*
- Sunkern*
- Sunflora
- Roselia*
- Drifloon*
- Yamask*
- Swirlix*
- Houndoom*
- Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*
Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 Field Research Task Encounters
After completing Field Research Tasks, you may encounter one of the following Pokemon:
- Cubone*
- Roselia*
- Litwick*
- Houndoom*
- Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*
Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 Raid Encounters
One-Star Raids:
- Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*
Three-Star Raids:
- Dragonite
- Sableye*
- Druddigon*
Five-Star Raids:
- Origin Forme Giratina*
Mega Raids:
- Mega Banette*
Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.
