Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event: Dates & Times, Costume Duskull line, new avatar items

Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Day of the Dead feature imageNiantic

Niantic has just announced another event for Pokemon Go, this time to celebrate the holiday ‘Día de Muertos.’ Here’s everything we know about it.

Día de Muertos, a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas to celebrate the lives and memory of those who have moved onto another world, takes place November 1-2.

Pokemon Go has decided to celebrate the holiday for the third year in a row, bringing a variety of tasks and exclusive spawns to trainers worldwide.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event dates & times

Día de Muertos 2022 will begin on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10 am and ends on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 costumed Duskull line

During the event, trainers will be able to catch a Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir, all wearing a special cempasúchil crown.

If you’re lucky, you’ll encounter Shiny Duskull.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event bonuses

During the event, trainers will be able to access a variety of bonuses.

  • 90-Minute Lure Modules & Incense
  • 2x Catch Candy
  • Día de Muertos face mask for Male and Female avatars
  • A collection challenge
Niantic
Pokemon Go will offer Day of the Dead masks for avatars during the event.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 event wild spawns

The following Pokemon will spawn during the event:

  • Cubone*
  • Chinchou*
  • Sunkern*
  • Roselia*
  • Litwick*
  • Swirlix*
  • Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*
  • Drifloon*
  • Yamask*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 incense and lure encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be attracted to Lure Modules and Incense:

  • Cubone*
  • Sunkern*
  • Sunflora
  • Roselia*
  • Drifloon*
  • Yamask*
  • Swirlix*
  • Houndoom*
  • Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 Field Research Task Encounters

After completing Field Research Tasks, you may encounter one of the following Pokemon:

  • Cubone*
  • Roselia*
  • Litwick*
  • Houndoom*
  • Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.

Screenshot of Pokeballs in Pokemon GoNiantic / The Pokemon Company
It’s always helpful to stock up on Pokeballs before a new event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 Raid Encounters

One-Star Raids:

  • Duskull wearing cempasúchil crown*

Three-Star Raids:

  • Dragonite
  • Sableye*
  • Druddigon*

Five-Star Raids:

  • Origin Forme Giratina*

Mega Raids:

  • Mega Banette*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.

