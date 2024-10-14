Gigantamax Pokemon debut in Pokemon Go’s Go Bigger event

A new Pokemon Go event called Go Bigger is just around the corner and it’s bringing the debut of Gigantamax forms to a new type of Max Battles.

The Max Out season has been pouring new content into Niantic’s mobile game, starting with the introduction of Max Battles and Dynamax Pokemon, followed by the upcoming debut of Gigantamax forms.

This new mechanic could not be introduced in any other way than by the original Starters Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise who will get their Gigantamax form once the Go Bigger event kicks off.

As shared by the official Pokemon Go blog, the Go Bigger event will start on Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 AM – in the middle of the Halloween 2024: Part I event — and will run until Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

NIANTIC

All Gigantamax debuts in Go Bigger event

As mentioned, the Go Bigger event adds the first set of Gigantamax Pokemon for trainers to catch, all of which are available through 6-Stars Max Battles:

Gigantamax Venusaur

Gigantamax Charizard

Gigantamax Blastoise

Luckily for trainers, the three of them will have their Shiny variations unlocked. This means that the more six-star Max Raids you take part in, the more chances you’ll have of finding a Shiny Gigantamax Pokemon.

New Max Battles

The three mighty Kanto Starters will debut their Gigantamax forms in new 6-Stars Max Raids.

To participate in these new raids, players will have to team up with 10 to 40 trainers to be able to defeat and catch these formidable Power Spot Bosses.

Trainers will be split into groups of four – or fewer – and upon victory, they will be given an amount of Premier Balls to try and catch the defeated Boss.

NIANTIC

Remember that to take on Max Battles, you need at least one Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon, as they are the only ones that can be used in this type of encounter.

Max Particle Pack

During the event, an exclusive Max Particle Pack bundle will be available at the Pokemon Go Web Store.

The pack will have a cost of US$ 7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will include:

6x Max Particle Packs (equal to 4,800 Max Particles)

Every time a trainer joins a Max Battle, an amount of Max Particles must be paid. The more powerful the Power Spot Boss, the higher the cost. However, such Max Particles are only used once you successfully take down the opponent. If you fail, the full amount will be given back to you so you can try again.

What is Gigantamax?

Just like Dynamaxing, Gigantamaxing is a new form a Pokemon can take by using Max Particles. This mechanic was introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield and allows them to grow into immense and more powerful creatures.

NIANTIC

When Pokemon Gigantamax, they take on a different appearance and moves. Every Gigantamaxed Pokemon has a G-Max Move – unique to their species – and two Max Moves that can be unlocked and leveled up for stronger effects using both Candy and Max Particles.

The Max Moves are Max Guard and Max Spirit. While the first one is a defensive move that reduces the amount of damage taken from the opponent, the second allows the Pokemon to recover HP for itself and the whole party.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to keep up with every event happening in the game, like the Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and current Raid Bosses.