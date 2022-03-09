Pokemon Go Safari Zone 2022 schedule: Next event & how to get tickets

Pokemon Go Safari Zone is returning in 2022, with the first event taking place in Seville, Spain. Here’s everything you need to know, including dates, times, and how to buy tickets.

Safari Zones are a regular feature in the mainline Pokemon games, and Niantic have brought them over to Pokemon Go to allow Trainers in specific cities to take part in real-life Safari Zones alongside other players.

The first Safari Zone of 2022 is taking place at Parque del Alamillo in Seville, Spain. There will be featured Pokemon that embody Hercules, the spirit of Seville’s fabled founder, and real-world photo opportunities.

Below, you’ll find out everything you need to know about 2022’s Safari Zone schedule, including details on how to purchase tickets and the dates and times you’ll need to attend.

Pokemon Go Safari Zone 2022 schedule

Here are all of the Pokemon Go Safari Zone events currently scheduled for 2022:

Country Location Date Time Spain Seville, Parque del Alamillo May 13 – May 15 9am to 6pm

As you can see, there’s currently only one Pokemon Go Safari Zone event scheduled for this year, and that’s taking place in Seville. It’s the first event of this kind in Spain.

In 2021, there were three separate Safari Zone events that took place in Liverpool, Philadelphia, and St. Louis, so there could be more announced soon. We’ll keep this page updated if that happens.

How much are tickets for Pokemon Go Safari Zone 2022?

A regular ticket for the Pokemon Go Safari Zone in Seville, Spain, costs €21, while an early-access ticket for the same event costs €26. PokeCoins cannot be used to purchase these tickets.

Regular tickets let you access gameplay from 12pm to 6pm each day, while early access tickets let you access gameplay from 9am to 6pm each day.

You can purchase tickets for the Safari Zone events here.

What happens during Pokemon Go Safari Zone events?

Trainers who purchase a ticket for the Pokemon Go Safari Zone will be able to enjoy event features across the entire weekend, which includes a Special Research quest and boosted Pokemon spawns.

There will also be several real-world features to enjoy that aren’t directly linked to gameplay, including exclusive photo opportunities and Team Lounges.

Full details haven’t been announced yet, but previous Safari Zone events have featured special 2km Egg hatches, featured Pokemon attracted to Incense, and event-exclusive Field Research tasks to enjoy.

We’ll keep this page updated when a complete list of features is revealed, so check back soon!

