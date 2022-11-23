Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun & Moon Collection Challenges explained

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event has brought two Collection Challenges into the game: the Sun Challenge and the Moon Challenge. Here’s how to complete them both and get the rewards on offer.

As the Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon Go, Niantic has delivered one final event featuring the debuts of Solgaleo and Lunala, the return of Ultra Beasts, and two new Collection Challenges.

Collection Challenges are a special type of challenge in Pokemon Go where players need to find and catch a list of creatures before time runs out. There are two to complete this time around: Sun and Moon.

Below, you’ll find tips on how to catch all the Pokemon you need to complete these two Collection Challenges.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun Challenge explained

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Sun Challenge:

Pokemon How to get Sprite Solrock As a wild encounter and as a reward for completing the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story Yungoos As a wild encounter Sunkern As a wild encounter Cottonee As a wild encounter Petilil As a wild encounter Alolan Vulpix As a wild encounter

You’ll get 3000 Stardust as a reward for completing this challenge.

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Moon Challenge explained

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Moon Challenge:

Pokemon How to get Sprite Lunatone As a wild encounter and as a reward for completing the A Cosmic Companion Special Research story Alolan Rattata As a wild encounter Hoothoot As a wild encounter Clefairy As a wild encounter Munna As a wild encounter Alolan Sandshrew As a wild encounter

You’ll get 3000 Stardust as a reward for completing this challenge.

Unlike previous Collection Challenges, the only way to get most of these Pokemon is to find them in the wild – they aren’t available as Field Research rewards.

Remember that you can increase the number of spawns around you by using Lure Modules and Incense. You can also use the ‘Nearby’ menu to check if any of these Pokemon are close to your location.

The end date for these Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges is Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8PM local time, so make sure you complete them both by then!

