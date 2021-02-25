Pokemon Go Orange Incense: What is different about it? - Dexerto

If you’ve noticed an Orange Incense in your Pokemon Go inventory, you might be wondering what’s different about it. We’re here to explain that for you.

There are a number of handy items that trainers can use in Pokemon Go to assist them on their journey to catching ’em all, such as Potions to heal, Lucky Eggs to earn more XP, and Fast TMs to learn new moves.

One of the most useful items is Incense, which spawns Pokemon near a trainer’s location for an hour, at an average rate of one per minute. This is especially useful when players can’t travel or leave the house.

However, as the game has progressed through the years, Niantic have added an orange version of Incense, and many players still don’t know what it’s used for. Fortunately, the answer is quite simple.

What is Orange Incense in Pokemon Go?

While normal Incense has a green and white color scheme, the item sometimes changes to an orange and white color scheme, and you may be left wondering why this happens. Well, it’s all related to events.

If you have an Orange Incense in your Item Bag, that means there’s a Pokemon Go event going on, and using Incense will only attract Pokemon that have something to do with that in-game event.

For example, in the Kanto celebration event, which runs from February 21 to February 27, 2021, Orange Incense will attract a specific set of creatures from the Kanto region including Caterpie, Machop, and Krabby.

So essentially, Green Incense and Orange Incense function in the same way. The only difference is that Orange Incense will attract specific types of Pokemon, while Green Incense has the potential to attract any Pokemon.

How to get Orange Incense in Pokemon Go

There’s no special method required to get your hands on Orange Incense. Any existing Incense you have in your Item Bag will simply change color for the duration of events that feature unique Pokemon spawns.

When it comes to stocking up on Incense, there are a few main ways to get them:

As a reward for leveling up.

As a reward for completing Special Research tasks.

By purchasing them from the Item Shop.

If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned Pokecoins, Incense can be quite rare to come across, so make sure you’re only using it when you really need it, or when there’s an event-specific Pokemon you want.

That’s all you need to know about Incense and Orange Incense. For more helpful guides and the latest news, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub.