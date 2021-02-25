 Pokemon Go Orange Incense: What is different about it? - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Orange Incense: What is different about it?

Published: 25/Feb/2021 14:47

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Orange Incense
Niantic

If you’ve noticed an Orange Incense in your Pokemon Go inventory, you might be wondering what’s different about it. We’re here to explain that for you.

There are a number of handy items that trainers can use in Pokemon Go to assist them on their journey to catching ’em all, such as Potions to heal, Lucky Eggs to earn more XP, and Fast TMs to learn new moves.

One of the most useful items is Incense, which spawns Pokemon near a trainer’s location for an hour, at an average rate of one per minute. This is especially useful when players can’t travel or leave the house.

However, as the game has progressed through the years, Niantic have added an orange version of Incense, and many players still don’t know what it’s used for. Fortunately, the answer is quite simple.

Orange Incense
Niantic
Incense can be green or orange, depending on which Pokemon it will attract.

What is Orange Incense in Pokemon Go?

While normal Incense has a green and white color scheme, the item sometimes changes to an orange and white color scheme, and you may be left wondering why this happens. Well, it’s all related to events.

If you have an Orange Incense in your Item Bag, that means there’s a Pokemon Go event going on, and using Incense will only attract Pokemon that have something to do with that in-game event.

For example, in the Kanto celebration event, which runs from February 21 to February 27, 2021, Orange Incense will attract a specific set of creatures from the Kanto region including Caterpie, Machop, and Krabby.

So essentially, Green Incense and Orange Incense function in the same way. The only difference is that Orange Incense will attract specific types of Pokemon, while Green Incense has the potential to attract any Pokemon.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Orange Incense will attract specific ‘mon during in-game events.

How to get Orange Incense in Pokemon Go

There’s no special method required to get your hands on Orange Incense. Any existing Incense you have in your Item Bag will simply change color for the duration of events that feature unique Pokemon spawns.

When it comes to stocking up on Incense, there are a few main ways to get them:

  • As a reward for leveling up.
  • As a reward for completing Special Research tasks.
  • By purchasing them from the Item Shop.

If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned Pokecoins, Incense can be quite rare to come across, so make sure you’re only using it when you really need it, or when there’s an event-specific Pokemon you want.

That’s all you need to know about Incense and Orange Incense. For more helpful guides and the latest news, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub.

World of Warcraft

How to unlock mounts in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 25/Feb/2021 17:24

by Ava Thompson-Powell
How to unlock mounts in WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft has such a vast world to explore, built up over 16 years. Traversing from old zones to new locales added in WoW Shadowlands can often feel like an arduous task — but thankfully, mounts are here to give your legs a little rest from running all over Azeroth and beyond. 

Mounts are often the first thing people look to unlock to streamline their experience. With hundreds of mounts to unlock and purchase, there are hundreds of ways to express your personal style in the MMO.

While most areas provide the ability to use mounts, until the upcoming Chains of Domination 9.1 patch is released, players are unable to call them out in the hellish Maw. Here’s everything you need to know about getting started.

WoW Shadowlands mount level requirements

Getting started with mounts in WoW Shadowlands is pretty easy. To unlock the riding skill, you simply need to reach the initial requirement of level 10.

With Shadowland’s new starting zone, Exile’s Reach, this is a stress-free, simple task that will see you level up before you know it.

Orgrimmar Maztha WoW Location
Blizzard Entertainment
Head to the player icon on the map above, where you’ll find Maztha as a Horde player, to unlock riding.

Once you’ve reached level 10, head over to your faction’s corresponding capital and speak to the trainers listed below:

  • Alliance: Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind (Darlene Stokx in Stormwind’s Old Town can also teach riding, but not flying)
  • Horde: Maztha in Orgrimmar
Stormwind Bralla Cloudwing location WoW
Blizzard Entertainment
Unlike Darlene Stokx, Bralla can teach you both riding and flying – so it’s easier to upgrade with her.

How to upgrade riding skill to unlock faster mounts

As you continue through your leveling experience in Shadowlands, you’ll be able to further increase your mount speed up to a maximum of 280% simply by visiting the aforementioned trainers at different levels.

If the requirements, cost, and speed boosts change once patch 9.1 releases, we will update you here, but they are currently:

  • Apprentice Riding (Level 10) – the initial riding skill gives you a ground mount speed of 60% | 4 Gold
  • Journeyman Riding (Level 20) – the second level of the riding skill increases your ground mount speed to 100% | 50 Gold
  • Expert Riding (Level 30) – the third level of the riding skill boosts your flying mount ground speed up to 150% | 250 Gold
  • Master Riding (Level 40) – the fourth and final level of the riding skill caps your flying mount ground speed at 280% | 5000 Gold

Mounts in World of Warcraft, and across Shadowlands’ content are account-wide, meaning that after reaching the initial level requirement, any alts that are created in the future will also have access to them. All mounts that you purchase or unlock once hitting that initial level requirement of 10 are available for all characters to use.

After reaching level 30, players will also unlock the ability to ride Flying Mounts. For more information on that, head over to our dedicated flying guide.

Race mounts in WoW

While three classes, the Death Knights, Paladins, and Warlocks all get a mount when hitting Level 10, (and Druids have their respective Travel Form skill) initially, you will need to head to your respective race’s mount vendors found throughout Azeroth – the easiest way to claim a Racial Mount if you don’t already have one.

As you reach Exalted reputations with the other races, you can purchase their respective mounts from these vendors, also. You can find vendors offering these in either your race’s starting zones, or within the Capitol of your chosen faction. We’ve listed the name of each mount vendor below:

Alliance Races Vendor Name
Draenei Torallius the Pack Handler
Dwarf Veron Amberstill
Gnome Milli Featherwhistle
Human Katie Hunter, Katie Stokx
Night Elf Lelanai
Pandaren Old Whitenose
Worgen Astrid Langstrump
Horde Races Vendor Name
Blood Elf Winaestra
Goblin Kall Worthaton
Pandaren Turtlemaster Odai
Tauren Harb Clawhoof
Troll Zjolnir
Undead Zachariah Post
Orc Ogunaro Wolfrunner

 