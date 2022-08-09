Pokemon Go Ultra Beasts: How to get Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree & Nihilego

Ultra Beasts have started to appear in Pokemon Go, so we’ve got all the details you need to catch Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego right here.

Ultra Beasts are powerful creatures that first appeared in the Alola region. After the jellyfish-like Nihilego made its Pokemon Go debut during the global Go Fest 2022 event, more Ultra Beasts began to appear.

Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree all made their Pokemon Go debuts during in-person Go Fest events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo throughout July and August this year, with global releases on the horizon.

We’ve got all the details you need to catch these four Ultra Beasts below, as well as what you can do if you weren’t able to attend those in-person Go Fest events.

Contents

How to get Pheromosa in Pokemon Go

The Bug/Fighting-type Pheromosa made its debut during the in-person Pokemon Go Fest Berlin event, where it featured as a Special Research story encounter for trainers who purchased a ticket.

It was later confirmed that players around the world will be able to encounter Pheromosa in Raid Battles during the Pokemon Go Fest Finale event on August 27 from 10AM to 6PM local time.

How to get Buzzwole in Pokemon Go

The Bug/Fighting-type Ultra Beast Buzzwole made its big Pokemon Go debut as a Special Research story encounter for ticketholders during the in-person Pokemon Go Fest Seattle event.

Players around the world will be able to battle (and catch) this muscular Pokemon when it appears in Raids during the Pokemon Go Fest Finale event on August 27 from 10AM to 6PM local time.

How to get Xurkitree in Pokemon Go

The Electric-type Ultra Beast Xurkitree first appeared in Pokemon Go as a Special Research story reward for players who purchased a ticket for the in-person Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo event.

It will appear in Raid Battles worldwide during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event on August 27 between 10AM and 6PM local time so make sure you encounter it while you can.

How to get Nihilego in Pokemon Go

The Rock/Poison-type Nihilego made its debut during the global Pokemon Go Fest 2022 celebrations, where it was available to battle in 5-Star Raid Battles for just one day (Sunday, June 5, 2022).

Nihilego will be returning to Raids during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event on August 27 from 10AM to 6PM local time so you’ll have a second chance to catch this powerful Ultra Beast.

Can you get the Ultra Beasts without a ticket?

Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree all made their Pokemon Go debuts during in-person Go Fest events, but Niantic has confirmed that they will be available globally at a later date.

Trainers around the world will be able to battle Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego in Raids during the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale event on August 27 between 10AM and 6PM local time.

This is great news for any trainers who couldn’t attend the in-person Pokemon Go Fest events. It’s unclear what will happen to Ultra Beasts after this event, so catch them while you can!

