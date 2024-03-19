How to get Primal Energy in Pokemon Go

Primal Energy in Pokemon Go is a resource that can be used to make the most of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon’s full power. Here’s how to get more Primal Energy.

With Pokemon Go bringing Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre back for Raid Day events this month, plenty of trainers are finally getting their hands on these powerful Legendaries.

Introduced in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Primal Reversion is a special transformation that only these two Pokemon can undergo. Within the lore, it’s said to restore the Pokemon to its full, ancient power, functioning somewhat like Mega Evolution.

If you’ve been lucky enough to catch a Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, or both, here’s what you need to know about obtaining more Primal Energy so you can make the most of their awesome power.

How to get more Primal Energy for Groudon and Kyogre in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

There are three ways to get additional Primal Energy in Pokemon Go. They are as follows:

Defeating Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre in raids

Completing specific research tasks

Walking with Groudon or Primal Kyogre as your Buddy

Note that, just like with Mega Energy for Mega Evolution, Primal Energy is species-specific, so you can’t use Kyogre’s Primal Energy on Groudon and vice versa.

Defeating Primal Pokemon is the most straightforward way to get more Primal Energy. Doing so will get you 80-100 Primal Energy each time. However, on top of being challenging, these Raids are limited by Pokemon Go’s event schedule.

As for Special Research, the only task so far that has offered Primal Energy is Chasing Legends, which you had to unlock during February 2023’s Go Tour: Hoenn event. Completing this will get you 200 Primal Energy as a one-time reward.

The only consistently repeatable method for getting Primal Energy in Pokemon Go is to have Groudon or Kyogre undergo Primal Reversion at least once, then walk around with them as your Buddy. This will take some time, as you’ll get 100 Primal Energy per 20km.

That last method may be a bit of a grind, but it is the only way to gain additional Primal Energy regardless of what’s going on in Pokemon Go.

