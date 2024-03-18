How to get Groudon in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Groudon is a powerful Legendary for Pokemon Go players to add to their collection – so how do you catch it & can it be Shiny?

Introduced in the Generation 3 games, Groudon is a Fire-type Legendary who fought with the Water-type Legendary Kyogre. Team Magma began searching for the Pokemon to lower the sea level, creating more area for creatures who live on land.

In Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Groudon can undergo the Primal Reversion process. Holding the Red Orb will transform Groudon into Primal Groudon.

If you’re looking to capture Groudon in Pokemon Go, here’s everything you need to know about encountering the Legendary.

How to get Groudon in Pokemon Go

The best way to capture a Groudon is to face it whenever it is featured as a Raid boss. Fortunately, Pokemon Go trainers can take down Primal Groudon during its Raid Day on March 23, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

To convert a Groudon into a Primal Groudon, you’ll need 400 Primal Groudon Energy for the Primal Reversion process.

Can Groudon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Players will be delighted to hear that the Shiny version of Groudon is currently available in Pokemon Go. You can also obtain a Shiny Primal Groudon by performing Primal Reversion onto a Shiny Groudon.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Groudon in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful guides on the mobile game below:

