Lapras weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Lapras is a graceful Ice and Water-type Pokemon who packs quite the punch in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus. Like all Pokemon, Lapras has several weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

As an Ice and Water-type Pokemon, Lapras can be a difficult opponent to beat in battle unless its weaknesses are already known to the Trainer. Lapras may look friendly, but when backed into a corner the Pokemon can unleash some devastating moves and should never be underestimated.

According to the Pokedex, Lapras does not evolve into or from any other Pokemon, although this means it’s always battle-ready and likely hand-picked by an opponent for its power. So, here’s everything you need to know to win a battle against a Lapras, including its weaknesses and resistances.

Lapras weaknesses in Pokemon

Fighting

Electric

Grass

Rock

As a dual-type Pokemon, Lapras has a variety of weaknesses. This means that most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it. Grass Pokemon are especially common.

Electric-type Pokemon are the most reliable against Lapras, as both Ice and Water are weak to electric attacks. However, all of Lapras’s weaknesses do equal damage. If you have any Electric-types that are also Fighting, Rock, or Grass-types, you’ll be on to a winning formula.

If you can find a Pokemon that’s comprised of two of Lapras’s weaknesses, then you’ll have a good chance of defeating it in battle.

Lapras resistances in Pokemon

Ice

Water

Lapras has a natural resistance to Ice and Water-type attacks, so avoid using Pokemon of these types when in battle if possible, as your attacks won’t do much damage and Lapras will have the advantage.

Best counters for Lapras

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Lapras in the Pokemon games. Most of our recommended counters are Electric, Fighting, and Grass-type moves, as they’re the best to target the weaknesses of a Lapras.

Pokemon Best Attacks Rotom Charge Beam Pikachu Thunderbolt Decidueye Low Sweep Chesnaught Solar Beam Terrakion Stone Edge Sirfetch’d Close Combat

The counters above are a variety of Electric, Grass, Fighting, and Rock-type moves, all performed by Pokemon with two of these types.

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Lapras.

