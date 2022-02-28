Pokemon Go March 2022 Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, exclusive moves, date & time

Pokemon Go’s March Community Day event stars Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew! Here’s everything you need to know, including exclusive moves, bonuses, and event times.

The Community Day is a monthly event in Pokemon Go that puts the focus on a specific Pokemon, with boosted wild spawns, increased Shiny chances, exclusive moves when evolved, and bonuses like extended Incense duration.

Community Days usually last six hours – unlike the short but sweet Spotlight Hours – and they always take place on the weekend, so most players can get involved. It’s one of the most popular events in the Pokemon Go Calendar.

Below, you’ll find plenty of information to help you make the most of the March Community Day event, which stars Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew.

Pokemon Go March Community Day date & time

Niantic have confirmed that the next Pokemon Go Community Day will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Like always, the March Community Day will begin at 11am and run until 5pm in each Trainer’s local time, meaning you’ll have six hours to make the most of the event.

Pokemon Go March Community Day headliners

The headliners for the March 2022 Community Day are Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew, also known as the Mouse Pokemon.

Both the original Kanto version and the Alolan version will be appearing more frequently in the wild during event hours. It’s rare to get two headliners, so make the most of it!

Pokemon Go March Community Day exclusive moves

Players who evolve a Sandshrew during event hours (or up to two hours after) will get a Sandslash that knows the Dark-type Charged Move, Night Slash.

Players who evolve an Alolan Sandshrew during event hours (or up to two hours after) will get an Alolan Sandslash that knows the Ghost-type Fast Move, Shadow Claw.

Pokemon Go March Community Day bonuses

The following bonuses will be in effect during March Community Day event hours:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.

when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

There will be a free bundle in the Shop containing 30 Ultra Balls, as well as a Community Day Box for 1280 PokeCoins that contains 30 Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, 1 Elite Charged TM.

Event-themed Stickers featuring Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew can also be obtained by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go March Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase two Incense to use on the day as they will last longer than usual.

to use on the day as they will last longer than usual. Save any Lure Modules you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on lots of Ultra Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Transfer any unwanted Pokemon so you’ll have space for all the catching you’ll do.

There will also be a ticket for the March Community Day Gritty and Glacial Special Research quest available to purchase from the Shop closer to the event date.

That’s everything you need to know about this month’s Community Day event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

