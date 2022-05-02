Tyranitar weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Tyranitar is a powerful Rock and Dark-type Pokemon who hits incredibly hard in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus. Like all Pokemon, Tyranitar’s weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

As a Rock and Dark-type Pokemon, Tyranitar can be a difficult opponent to beat in battle – that is, unless the Pokemon Trainer they’re up against knows how to take them down. Luckily, Tyranitar has a range of weaknesses that can be exploited.

According to the Pokedex, Tyranitar evolves from Pupitar at lever 55. This means that every Tyranitar is likely to be a high level, and therefore, very powerful. So, here’s everything you need to know to win a battle against Tyranitar, including its resistances and weaknesses.

Contents

Tyranitar weaknesses in Pokemon

Steel

Ground

Fighting

Water

Bug

Grass

Fairy

As a dual-type Pokemon, Tyranitar has plenty of weaknesses. This means that most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it.

Fighting-type Pokemon are especially useful against Tyranitar, as they are extra weak against these. If you have any Fighting-typea that are also Water or Grass-types, you’ll be on to a winning formula.

If you can find a Pokemon that’s comprised of two of Tyranitar’s weaknesses, then you’ll have a good chance of defeating it in battle.

Tyranitar resistances in Pokemon

Dark

Poison

Psychic

Normal

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Tyranitar is resistant to a variety of attacks and Pokemon types, so avoid using any on the above list when in battle if possible, as your attacks won’t do much damage and the ‘mon will have the advantage.

You’ll definitely want to avoid Psychic-type attacks in mainline games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, as Tyranitar is immune to them.

Best counters for Tyranitar

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Tyranitar in the Pokemon games. Most of our recommended counters are Water, Fighting, and Grass-type moves, as they’re the best to target Tyranitar’s weaknesses.

Pokemon Best Attacks Steelix Iron Tail Sirfetch’d Leaf Blade Kubfu Focus Punch Grapploct Octazooka Passimian Energy Ball Poliwrath Ice Punch

Not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Tyranitar.

Remember, Tyranitar is the second evolution of Larvitar, so even when you’re using a Pokemon that’s strong against its weaknesses, make sure to never underestimate this ‘mon.

That's everything you need to know about Tyranitar's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon!

