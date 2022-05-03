Snorlax weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Snorlax is a powerful but sleepy Pokemon in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus. Like all Pokemon, knowing Snorlax’s weaknesses and counters is the key to defeating it.

The Normal-type Pokemon Snorlax often falls asleep in the middle of battle, but even when unconscious, it can still be a difficult opponent to beat. Luckily, Snorlax has a range of weaknesses that can be exploited.

According to the Pokedex, Snorlax evolves from Munchlax once the Trainer has increased their friendship level with the Pokemon to a certain point. However, lots of Pokemon games give players the opportunity to catch a wild Snorlax.

Advertisement

So, here’s everything you need to know to win a battle against Snorlax – and how to take advantage of its weaknesses.

Contents

Snorlax weaknesses in Pokemon

Fighting

Snorlax only has one major weakness and that’s Fighting-type attacks. This means if you’re going into battle against a Snorlax, try to have at least one Fighting-type Pokemon on your team – even consider bringing two.

Read More: Tyranitar weaknesses in Pokemon

Remember, some Pokemon may be dual-types – for example, they can be part Fighting-type and part Water or Grass-type. If this is the case, focus on using their Fighting-type attacks where possible.

Snorlax resistances in Pokemon

Snorlax doesn’t have any resistances to any Pokemon types or attacks. However, Snorlax is immune to Ghost-type moves.

Advertisement

Therefore, avoid bringing any Ghost-type Pokemon into battle with Snorlax.

Best counters for Snorlax

Here are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Snorlax in the Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Hitmonlee Close Combat Machoke Focus Blast Kubfu Focus Punch Grapploct Superpower Primeape Close Combat Pangoro Cross Chop

All of our recommended counters are Fighting-type Pokemon with Fighting-type moves, as these will target Snorlax’s key weakness.

Not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Snorlax.

That’s everything you need to know about Snorlax’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon! Check out some of our other guides below for more tips and tricks:

Advertisement

Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide | Sierra counters | Arlo counters