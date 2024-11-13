Minecraft directory: Quick links to our crafting recipes, tips & guides

Minecraft directory: Quick links to our crafting recipes, tips & guidesDexerto, Microsoft
In Minecraft, only two things can limit what you achieve: Your imagination and your knowledge. While we can’t help you with the first problem, we can help you learn everything you need about Mojang’s sandbox game thanks to our extensive list of guides.
When you first drop into a Minecraft world, you’ll arrive with no armor, no tools, and no home. Alone in the wild, it’s your job to gather resources to build cover, weapons, pickaxes, and more, with the aim of gearing up to fight the Ender Dragon.
If you don’t know where to start, or just want to learn some new tips and tricks, then take a look at our comprehensive directory to all of our Minecraft guides.
General Guides
The beautiful thing about Minecraft is that you can truly make the world your own, even before you step foot in it. That’s why we have guides on the best seeds to customize your world to how you want it, the best graphics packs to change the game’s look, and many more.
- Best Minecraft seeds
- Best texture packs
- Best Minecraft shaders
- Best house ideas
- Free Character Creator items
- Is Minecraft cross-platform?
- Best Minecraft servers
- Best roleplay servers
- Best Minecraft mods
- Best food sources
Crafting Guides
Crafting is incredibly important in Minecraft – It’s literally half of the game’s name. If you don’t know how to make the item you need, we have a ton of recipes to help you build your next upgrade.
- Anvil
- Armor Stand
- Bed
- Beehive
- Blast Furnace
- Boat
- Bookshelf
- Brewing Stand
- Brush
- Bundle
- Cake
- Candles
- Chains
- Composter
- Concrete
- Crafter
- Dyes
- Fireworks
- Fletching Table
- Flint & Steel
- Grindstone
- Hanging Signs
- Hoppers
- Invisibility Potions
- Lanterns
- Lead
- Mace
- Mud
- Paintings
- Paper
- Shears
- Shield
- Smithing Table
- Smoker
- Smooth Stone
- Wolf Armor
How To guides
If you’re struggling to find an ingredient you need for a recipe, or want to know how to visit other realms, we’ve got a guide for everything you need to learn in Minecraft.
- How to change your skin
- How to teleport
- How to reload chunks
- How to build the ideal XP farm
- How to craft, copy, alter, & use maps
- How to find Slime Chunks
- How to find an Ancient City
- How to crawl
- How to make potions
- How to get Resin
- How to get Blackstone
- How to get Heavy Cores
- How to get Copper
- How to get Honeycomb
- How to get Lapis
- How to get Redstone
- How to get Netherite
- How to get String
- How to get Ominous Trial Key
- How to get Echo Shards
- How to get Breeze Rods
- How to get a Saddle
- How to get Smithing Templates
- How to find Villages
- How to breed Villagers
- How to trade with Villagers
- How to tame cats
- How to tame Foxes
- How to breed Frogs
- How to breed Sniffers
- How to tame and breed Axolotl
- How to tame and breed Horses and Donkeys
- How to tame and breed Llamas
- How to find Armadillos
- How to find Camels
- How to beat The Warden
Enchantments
Minecraft can be a complicated game, and it doesn’t always do a great job of explaining things in detail. That’s why we’ve put together these in-depth looks at the game’s Enchantments, special spells that make your items even more powerful.
- Best Crossbow Enchantments
- Best Trident Enchantments
- Breach Enchantment explained
- Channeling Enchantment explained
- Density Enchantment explained
- Depth Strider Enchantment explained
- Mending Enchantment explained
- Respiration Enchantment explained
- Smite Enchantment explained
- How to use Enchanted Books
- How to get Max Level Enchantments
- How to get Impaling Enchantment
- All Sword Enchantments
