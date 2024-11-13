Minecraft directory: Quick links to our crafting recipes, tips & guides

In Minecraft, only two things can limit what you achieve: Your imagination and your knowledge. While we can’t help you with the first problem, we can help you learn everything you need about Mojang’s sandbox game thanks to our extensive list of guides.

When you first drop into a Minecraft world, you’ll arrive with no armor, no tools, and no home. Alone in the wild, it’s your job to gather resources to build cover, weapons, pickaxes, and more, with the aim of gearing up to fight the Ender Dragon.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t know where to start, or just want to learn some new tips and tricks, then take a look at our comprehensive directory to all of our Minecraft guides.

Mojang

General Guides

The beautiful thing about Minecraft is that you can truly make the world your own, even before you step foot in it. That’s why we have guides on the best seeds to customize your world to how you want it, the best graphics packs to change the game’s look, and many more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Crafting Guides

Crafting is incredibly important in Minecraft – It’s literally half of the game’s name. If you don’t know how to make the item you need, we have a ton of recipes to help you build your next upgrade.

How To guides

If you’re struggling to find an ingredient you need for a recipe, or want to know how to visit other realms, we’ve got a guide for everything you need to learn in Minecraft.

Article continues after ad

Enchantments

Minecraft can be a complicated game, and it doesn’t always do a great job of explaining things in detail. That’s why we’ve put together these in-depth looks at the game’s Enchantments, special spells that make your items even more powerful.

Our team of Minecraft experts

Our squad of Minecraft experts has been playing the game for years across PC, consoles, and mobile. They work together to plan and write each guide, ensuring that the content inside is as accurate as possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our Minecraft news page.