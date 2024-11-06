Brighter Shores infinite money trick discovered in first quest

Brighter Shores has only just been released into early access, and there’s already an infinite money trick you can use to set you up for the rest of the game.

Making money in a game like Brighter Shores is imperative. It lets you buy new weapons and armor, keeping you strong and most importantly alive. However, sourcing money can be a little tricky, especially at the beginning of the game.

Interestingly, we’ve already discovered a money trick, allowing us to loot plenty of copper in the first 10 minutes of the game.

How to get more money in Brighter Shores

To get to the infinite money trick, players will need to go along with the main quest, until they’re instructed to find three Guards after a Goblin attack is revealed.

To find all these guards, players need to head into the Barracks, which are found at the bottom left of the training ground.

Inside are a series of chests, nine to be exact. Once you head in, you can loot each chest, granting players Copper of varying amounts, and a few more resources if you’re lucky.

Dexerto / Fen Research Ltd Most of these chests will reset quickly and can give you useful early-game items.

After a few minutes, those chests will close and are lootable again, providing more money every time you open them.

Of course, since you’re early on in the game, the loot value is pretty low, and as previously mentioned, you’ll only get hold of around 60-300 Copper per chest. However, that can quickly stack up, especially given the quick reset time of the chests.

After all, Runescape was filled with grinding, so there’s no reason Brighter Shores couldn’t have the same, especially given its reward.

So, that’s how to get plenty of money at the beginning of Brighter Shores. While grinding through the chests, be sure to check out the game’s server status, just in case your looting will be cut short.