How to get Yanma & Yanmega in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players may be wondering how to get Yanma and Yanmega in-game. Luckily for them, all of the locations and instructions you need are on this page.

The Sinnoh region is one of the most popular in the franchise’s history and with the Gen 4 remakes, that’s been made possible on Nintendo Switch.

While Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been described as “faithful” remakes by their own developers, not everything is the same. Some locations will vary, and while methods have largely been untouched, there’s no guarantee even returning players will remember some of these specific evolution methods.

Advertisement

So, let’s take a look at how to get both Yanma and Yanmega crossed off your Pokedex.

Where to find Yanma in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Spawn location

Yanma doesn’t spawn in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl until you unlock the National Pokedex. Here’s how to do that.

Once the National Pokedex has been unlocked, Yanma starts to spawn at the Great Marsh over in Pastoria City. To earn an encounter with the Pokemon, you can use the walking method and use binoculars.

How to evolve Yanma to Yanmega

Yanma evolved into Yanmega in a really different way to most Pokemon. To trigger the evolution process, you need to level up Yanma to at least level 33, learn the move Ancient Power, and then level it up again.

Advertisement

Using a Rare Candy item is probably the easiest way to do this. For all Rare Candy locations, click here.

More Pokemon BDSP guides can be found below:

Best starter to pick | Beating all Gym Leaders | How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get LeafeonHow to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions | How to customize outfits and Styles | Manaphy Egg guide