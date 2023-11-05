How to get the Gimmering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC included a new Key Item called the Glittering Charm. This guide will break down what it does and how you can earn it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC included plenty of new additions to the base game, like new Legendaries, more returning Pokemon, and a new area to explore.

With the Indigo Disk set to release on December 14, 2023, trainers may be wondering how to get the new Glimmering Charm Key Item introduced in the Teal Mask before heading into the second DLC expansion.

Article continues after ad

This guide will break down how trainers can earn the Glittering Charm and what benefits it gives.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Glittering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Earning the Glittering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC will be a daunting task, as it requires trainers to fully complete the Kitakami Pokedex.

You can receive the Glittering Charm by speaking with Professor Jacq after completing the Kitakami Pokedex. He is located just past the bridge outside of the Mossui Community Center when heading towards Kitakami Hall.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

In total, the Kitakami Pokedex features 200 Pokemon. Though some of those entries carry over from the base game, there are 125 brand-new Pokemon to catch. On top of that three entries will be version exclusives.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Completing the Kitakami Pokedex is simply a matter of checking which Pokemon you have and haven’t caught, and then finding them out in the wild.

Article continues after ad

What does the Glittering Charm do?

The Glittering Charm is a Key Item that increases the number of Tera Shards you receive after completing Tera Raid Battles.

Article continues after ad

Like the Shiny Charm and the Exp. Charm, the Glittering Charm is a passive item. This means that as long as you have it, the Charm will provide its bonus without any special input.

And that’s everything players need to know about earning the Glittering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad