How to get the Exp. Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back the Exp. Charm, which increases the Exp. yield in all fields. Here’s how trainers can find and use this incredibly helpful item.

In recent Generations, Pokemon has introduced a handful of items that give players passive effects while on their journey.

One of those items is the Shiny Charm, which increases the chance of finding Shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Now, Generation 8’s Exp. Charm has also made a return thanks to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion. Here’s how trainers can earn the Exp. Charm and use this helpful Key Item.

Where to find the Exp. Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Thankfully, finding the Exp. Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is easy enough. All trainers need to do to earn the Exp. Charm is play the Ogre Oustin’ minigame in Kitakami.

The Pokemon Company The Ogre Oustin’ minigame is located near Kitakami Hall and has a Fly Point.

Trainers can’t play this minigame right away, however. The good news is that you’ll be required to play Ogre Oustin’ as part of the main quest line.

How to play Ogre Oustin’

While playing the main questline, trainers will be tasked with exploring the Kitakami Festival of Masks with Kieran.

While exploring, Carmine will challenge the player to beat her in a round of Ogre Oustin’. This minigame tasks players with riding around on Koraidon/Miraidon and gathering different colored berries by popping balloons.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can play Ogre Oustin’ on different difficulties to earn different rewards.

After popping balloons and earning berries, you will need to return to the base and deposit the berries in the correct color basin. However, wild Pokemon like Greedent will attempt to steal your berries, and you must scare them away first.

Upon completing this required minigame trainers will earn the Exp. Charm. Additionally, you can return to Kitakami Hall to play the Ogre Oustin’ anytime you want on different difficulties — with each difficulty yielding different rewards.

How to use the Exp. Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Luckily, the Exp. Charm is a passive item, meaning that trainers only need to have it in their inventory for its effects to work.

According to its item description, the Exp. Charm “increases the Exp. Points your Pokemon get.” While this does not apply to Exp. Candies, it affects things like battle and catching Exp. Points.

