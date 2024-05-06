How to beat 7-Star Primarina Tera Raid: Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next 7-Star Tera Raid boss is Primarina with the Fairy Tera type. To help you take on this challenge, here are the best Primarina counters in the game.

The next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid boss will be Primarina. The final evolved form of the Gen 7 starter Popplio was added as part of The Indigo Disk DLC, and it joins other evolved starters like Charizard, Decidueye, and (most recently) Meganium in getting the 7-Star Tera Raid treatment.

While we won’t have specific information on Primarina’s moveset or any strategies it may favor, its stats and typing give us a good idea of what Pokemon will best counter it. Here’s what we recommend for fighting Primarina.

The 7-Star Tera Raid for Primarina will be available for two weekends: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 00:00 UTC through Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 23:59 UTC and Friday, May 17, 2024 through Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the same times.

Primarina moveset & type

Primarina will have the Fairy Tera Type, which makes its only weaknesses Poison and Steel. Fairy-types resist Bug, Dark, and Fighting moves and are completely immune to Dragon-type moves.

That means Poison and Steel-types are the best options, though be sure to check a Pokemon’s secondary typing; many Steel Pokemon are also Rock or Ground, and Primarina will almost certainly have super effective Water-type moves thanks to its usual Water/Fairy typing.

Primarina is a Special Attacker with low Speed, so you’ll want to bring a Pokemon with solid Special Defense and/or high Speed so you can survive hits and potentially hit sooner.

It has access to powerful offensive moves like Moonblast, Hydro Pump, and Sparkling Aria. Primarina is likely to have its Hidden Ability Liquid Voice, which turns any sound-based move into the Water-type, giving Primarina STAB on attacks like Hyper Voice and Uproar.

Beyond that, expect Primarina to have a Psychic-type move like Psychic or Psychic Noise to counter its Poison-type weakness. An Ice-type move like Ice Beam or Blizzard is also likely for coverage.

Once the event goes live, we’ll update this with specifics like Primarina’s moveset and Nature.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 TBD TBD (likely Liquid Voice) TBD Fairy

Best Gholdengho build to counter Primarina

Gholdengho is considered among the best Pokemon for Tera Raids overall, and its Steel/Ghost typing makes it a great option for defeating Primarina. With a high Special Attack stat and enough Special Defense and Speed to hold its own, Gholdengho is probably the best option for this Primarina Tera Raid. It also helps that its Good as Gold ability gives it immunity to status conditions.

Be sure to give it a Steel Tera type and its signature move Make It Rain. This deals STAB Steel-type damage with a base power of 120, though it does lower the user’s Special Attack. Make the most of the move by setting up with Nasty Plot (raises the user’s Special Attack by 2 stages) and, if possible, Metal Sound (lowers the target’s Special Defense by 2 stages).

For the last move, go with Light Screen to increase your team’s Special Defense or Recover for healing.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to take a risk with Make It Rain, swap it with Flash Cannon. While its base power is much lower, it doesn’t lower your stats and even has a chance to lower the target’s Special Defense.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 100 – Make It Rain

– Nasty Plot

– Metal Sound

– Light Screen / Recover Good as Gold Modest Steel

Best Toxapex build to counter Primarina

Toxapex is another great option for taking on Primarina, thanks to its typing and great Special Defense. As a Water/Poison-type, Toxapex resists Water and Fairy moves, and it’ll deal super effective STAB damage with Poison moves. Plus, its Merciless ability means it’ll always land critical hits against a Poisoned target. Just be sure to max out its EVs in HP to give it some extra bulk.

Your main offensive move should be Acid Spray. While its base power is low, this move lowers the target’s Special Defense by 2 stages, making Primarina move vulnerable. While you could replace it with a move that has a chance to poison like Sludge Bomb, Toxic is guaranteed to Poison the opponent, triggering Toxapex’s Merciless.

Finally, Iron Defense and Recover will keep Toxapex in the fight.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 – Acid Spray

– Toxic

– Iron Defense

– Recover Merciless Calm Poison

Best Perrserker build to counter Primarina

Galarian Meowth and its evolution Perrserker aren’t the easiest Pokemon to get a hold of in Scarlet and Violet, but the Viking Pokemon’s Steel typing makes it a good counter for Primarina. It has a strong Attack stat, which won’t be blocked by Primarina’s high Special Defense.

If possible, you’ll want to ally with other Perrserker players who have the Steely Spirit hidden ability, which boosts Steel-type moves for allies and stacks when multiple Pokemon with the ability are in battle.

As for Perrserker’s moveset, your main attack should be Iron Head, a physical Steel-type move with 80 base power. Screech will also help by lowering Primarina’s Defense by 2 stages, and Swords Dance will raise the user’s Attack by 2 stages. For the last move slot, go with either Taunt or Helping Hand; the former will prevent Primarina from using status moves, and the latter boosts an ally’s attack.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 – Iron Head

– Screech

– Swords Dance

– Taunt / Helping Hand Steely Spirit Adamant Steel

That’s everything you need to know about the 7-Star Tera Raid encounter against Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check our other guides below:

