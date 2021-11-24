How to get Scyther & Scizor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Scyther and Scizor are just waiting to be crossed off your Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To do that, you’re going to need to know their locations and how to evolve Scyther.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released on November 19 to critical acclaim, with players old and young diving back into the Sinnoh region.

Luckily enough for players on one side of the aisle, Scyther is among the list of version exclusives, meaning you can find it in the wild with only Brilliant Diamond. You will need to know how to trade to get it on Shining Pearl.

In fact, you’re going to need trading for a lot more than that, if you want to evolve Scyther. So – let’s dive into it.

Where to find Scyther in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

To get a Scyther in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’re going to need its spawn location and an Explorer Kit from Eterna City.

Scyther spawns

Scyther is rare to encounter at Route 229, but spawns at the following Grand Underground locations:

Grassland Cave

Riverbank Cave

Still-Water Cavern

Big Bluff Cavern

How to evolve Scyther into Scizor

To evolve Scyther into Scizor, you’re going to need to pick up a special item in-game:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. Find a Metal Coat item in-game. Select Scyther and make it hold the Metal Coat item. Trade Scyther with another player holding the item and it will evolve into Scizor!

Where to find Metal Coat in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Metal Coat item can be obtained by stealing it from a Magnemite in the Grand Underground, or alternatively, you can follow these instructions for a guaranteed find:

Visit Canalave City. Take a boat to Iron Island. Enter the first house. Speak to the character inside and he will give you the Metal Coat!

The Metal Coat can also be used to evolve Onix to Steelix.

So, that’s everything you need to know to get Scyther and Scizor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! For more guides, check out the list below:

