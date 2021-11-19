How to trade Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you’re looking to trade Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ve come to the right place. We’re going to show you where to go, how trades work, and which Pokemon you can get by trading.
There’s a full Pokedex out there to complete for Diamond and Pearl players, with exclusive Pokemon in each game. This obstacle of exclusive spawn locations, however, can be overcome by trading with somebody else online.
So, say you have bought Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and want to complete the National Pokedex, you’re going to need to know how to get Shining Pearl exclusives. This is probably the best way to do it.
Let’s take a look at how that works…
How to trade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
To trade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, follow these instructions:
- Visit a Pokemon Center.
- Take the stairs downstairs to the Union Room.
- Speak to the character sitting in the middle at the desk, and select ‘Enter using a link code’.
- Set your link code and ask your trade partner to use the same code.
- Press Y and hit Call, Trade.
- Approach the trade partner, pick the Pokemon to trade, and confirm the trade.
This will allow you to connect with other players using a Nintendo Switch online account, though there are some you don’t need online for.
All Trade Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
Trade Pokemon are those that can only be unlocked in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by trading with another player.
In terms of NPC trades, the following Pokemon can be unlocked:
- Abra
- Chatot
- Magikarp
- Haunter
If you would like to get any of these by trading, here’s our guide on how to do just that. Included in the guide are also a number of Gift Pokemon, which are free to claim around the Sinnoh Region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
Trade evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
There are also some Pokemon that evolve solely by trading, so the following table should be helpful as you progress through the game’s story:
|Pokemon
|Evolved Pokemon
|Special requirements
|Clamperl
|Huntail
|Trade while holding a Deep Sea Tooth
|Clamperl
|Gorebyss
|Trade while holding a Deep Sea Scale
|Dusclops
|Dusknoir
|Trade while holding a Reaper Cloth
|Electabuzz
|Electivire
|Trade while holding an Electrizer
|Graveler
|Golem
|–
|Haunter
|Gengar
|–
|Kadabra
|Alakazam
|–
|Machoke
|Machamp
|Magmar
|Magmortar
|Trade while holding a Magmarizer
|Onix
|Steelix
|Trade while holding a Metal Coat
|Poliwhirl
|Poliwrath
|Trade while holding a King’s Rock
|Porygon
|Porygon2
|Trade while holding an Upgrade
|Porygon2
|PorygonZ
|Trade while holding a Dubious Disc
|Rhydon
|Rhyperior
|Trade while holding a Protector
|Scyther
|Scizor
|Trade while holding a Metal Coat
|Seadra
|Kingdra
|Trade while holding a Dragon Scale
|Slowpoke
|Slowking
|Trade while holding a King’s Rock
So – that’s everything you need to know to be able to trade online and trade with NPCs. Not only that, but when you enter the Union Room you’re also prepared now for which species evolve solely through trading. Good luck!