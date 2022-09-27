How to get Mareanie in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mareanie is making its Pokemon Go debut! If you’re wondering how to catch it, whether it can be Shiny, or how to evolve it into Toxapex, we’ve got all the answers you need.

Fashion Week has returned to Pokemon Go for September 2022. As well as the usual costume Pokemon and Timed Research tasks, players are now able to catch the Poison/Water-type Pokemon Mareanie.

Mareanie first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region on the Nintendo 3DS. It’s known in the Pokedex as the Brutal Star Pokemon and it evolves into Toxapex when you’ve collected enough Candy.

Now that it’s finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the details you need to catch Mareanie as well as details of its Shiny availability.

How to get Mareanie in Pokemon Go

There are a few ways to encounter Mareanie in Pokemon Go during Fashion Week:

As a wild encounter.

As a 3-Star Raid Boss at a Gym.

As a reward for completing Field Research tasks.

You can use Incense or Lure Modules to increase your chances of encountering a Mareanie in the wild, although it’s not guaranteed that you’ll find one this way. Using the ‘nearby’ feature might help as this shows up a variety of Pokemon that are close to your location.

If you’re looking for a sure-fire way of finding a Mareanie, try battling one as a Raid Boss. It’s a dual Poison/Water-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. Once you’ve defeated it, you’ll get the chance to catch it.

The final way you can encounter a Mareanie in Pokemon Go is to complete the ‘Make 5 Great Throws’ or ‘Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row’ Field Research tasks. You can get these Field Research tasks at random by spinning PokeStops during Fashion Week.

How to evolve Mareanie into Toxapex in Pokemon Go

Mareanie can evolve into Toxapex with the help of 50 Candy. There are no special items or Buddy tasks required for this evolution, which makes it a relatively easy (and cheap) evolution process.

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching Mareanie in the wild. You can also set Mareanie as your Buddy to get extra Candy when you’re out exploring.

Can Mareanie be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Mareanie is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means that Shiny Toxapex is also unavailable.

It’s very unusual for Niantic to debut a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out for it during future events.

