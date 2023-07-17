How to get Munna in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Munna was recently featured in the Pokmon Go Catching Some Z’s event. Here’s how to catch the Psychic species and if it can be Shiny.

The sleep-themed Pokemon Go event ran from July 15 to July 16 to celebrate the release of the Pokemon Go Plus+. The device can automatically catch Pokemon and spin Pokestops for players. It can also connect with Pokemon Sleep to track users’ hours of rest.

During Catching Some Z’s, trainers could catch Komala for the first time. Other wild spawns included Munna, Drowzee, and Snorlax.

Missed the event? Here’s how to encounter Munna and if the Pokemon appear as Shiny.

How to get Munna in Pokemon Go

If you were unable to catch Munna during Catching Some Z’s, you can still encounter the Psychic Pokemon. You can find Munna by figuring out if it’s in the 1-star Raids rotation or by completing Field Research tasks.

If you’re taking the Raid route, Munna’s weaknesses are from Bug, Dark, and Ghost attacks.

Is Shiny Munna available in Pokemon Go?

The Shiny version of Munna is currently available in Pokemon Go. Unlike its original pink and purple flower appearance, Shiny Munna has yellow and green flowers with darker red eyes.

Does Munna have an evolution?

Munna can be evolved into Musharna after acquiring 50 Candy and a Unova Stone. The latter item can be a weekly research reward so be sure to collect stamps every day of the week.

You can earn more Munna Candy than normal by using Pinap Berries during encounters.

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch Munna in Pokemon Go. Check out our other guides below for more tips & tricks.

