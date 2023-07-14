How to get Komala in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Komala is making its Pokemon Go debut, but how do you get this sleepy Pokemon? And can it be Shiny yet? Here are all the answers you need.

The Catching Some Z’s event has arrived to celebrate the release of the new Pokemon Go Plus+ device. As well as themed wild encounters and new avatar items, Komala is also snoozing its way into the mobile game as part of the event.

Known as the Drowsing Pokemon in the Pokedex, the Normal-type Komala first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region on the Nintendo 3DS.

Some trainers assumed Komala would be region-exclusive to Australia in Pokemon Go, considering it’s so heavily inspired by koalas, but the good news is that it’s available to catch worldwide. Here’s how you can get one.

How to get Komala in Pokemon Go

Komala will be available as a rare wild encounter during the Catching Some Z’s event, which runs from July 15 at 10AM to July 16 at 8PM local time. It doesn’t look like there’s any other way to find one at the moment.

This means your chances of encountering a Komala are quite slim, so your best option is to go out and do as much exploring as you can during this event. It only lasts for two days, so you won’t have much time to find one.

Remember to check the ‘Nearby’ feature at the bottom-right corner of the map and look for any Komala-like shadows. You can also use Incense to increase the amount of wild Pokemon that spawn near your location while you’re out exploring.

Hopefully, Komala will return in a future event as a more common encounter, otherwise, we could see a lot of people missing out on catching this Pokemon.

Is Shiny Komala available in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Komala is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

It’s very rare for a new Pokemon to debut alongside its Shiny variant (although it did happen recently with Turtonator) so you’ll have to wait for it to arrive in a future event.

Does Komala have an evolution in Pokemon Go?

Komala is the only member of its Pokemon family, which means it does not have an evolution in Pokemon Go – or any other game, for that matter.

While this does take away some of the excitement of hunting Komala down, it also means you don’t need to spend loads of time trying to stock up on its Candy. Once you’ve caught one, you can move on to something else.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Komala! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

