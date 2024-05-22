Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders event centers on the strange and mysterious Ultra Beasts, specifically those added to the franchise in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

The event runs from May 23 through May 28, and on top of introducing Naganadel, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Shiny Mareanie and Toxapex to the game, there’s new Timed Research for players to complete.

Here’s every Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research task and the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research tasks

Niantic

Thanks to LeekDuck, here are all the tasks included in the Flock Together Research Day Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 5 Poison-type Pokemon – Mareanie encounter

Earn 2,000 Stardust – x10 Revives

Catch 10 Poison-type Pokemon – Mareanie encounter

Earn 4,000 Stardust – x10 Hyper Potions

Catch 15 Poison-type Pokemon – Mareanie encounter

Earn 6,000 Stardust – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 20 Poison-type Pokemon – Mareanie encounter

Earn 8,000 Stardust – x15 Great Balls

Catch 25 Poison-type Pokemon – Mareanie encounter

Earn 10,000 Stardust – x15 Ultra Balls

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon – Mareanie encounter

Win a raid – x1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: x4 Premium Battle Passes, Mareanie encounter, Naganadel Wings cosmetic

Article continues after ad

How to participate in the Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research quest

The Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research is a paid quest, meaning you’ll need to buy a ticket to participate.

Tickets cost $5 (or the local equivalent), and as with past events, players can purchase and gift tickets to anyone they’ve reached Great Friends or higher Friendship level with.

Article continues after ad

Note that Timed Research expires, so you’ll need to complete the tasks and collect any rewards by Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research quest. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide