How to get Inkay in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Thanks to its unusual evolution method, Inkay is one of the most notorious ‘mons in Pokemon Go. But how do you catch one of these elusive squids, and can it be Shiny?

Inkay is a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon that is best known for how you evolve it. Players must turn their mobile device upside down to evolve Inkay into Malamar, which is one of the most memorable evolution methods in the game.

There are different ways to acquire Inkay in Pokemon Go, so here’s how you can catch one and whether it can be Shiny.

How to get Inkay in Pokemon

Inkay can be encountered in the wild in Pokemon Go. Currently, there’s a boosted chance of meeting one, as it’s a key part of the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, which runs from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM and will continue until Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

In the past, Inkay has been available in Pokemon Eggs, Research Tasks, and low-level Raids, but it’s currently not in the cycles for these mechanics.

Can Inkay be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Inkay can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. The same is also true of its evolution, Malamar.

Inkay currently has a boosted Shiny rate in the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, so now is the time to go hunting if you want a Shiny squid for your team.

That’s all you need to know about Inkay in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check out more of our guides to become a better trainer:

