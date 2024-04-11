How to get Combee in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Buzz is in the air, or at the very least Combee, the buzz Pokemon is. Learn how to add it to your Pokemon Go collection and whether it can be Shiny with our full guide now.

There are plenty of cute Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, but Combee may be one of the best. Not just because it’s based on bees – which are amazing – but also because it has a very unique evolution method.

So if you want to add the bee-based Pokemon to your Pokemon Go collection, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Combee in Pokemon Go

In Pokemon Go, Combee is a wild encounter, meaning that it spawns in the overworld as players explore. As a Bug-type Pokemon, Combee is more likely to spawn in grass biomes, or around places designated as fields or parks on the game’s map.

Plus, the upcoming Pokemon Go Bug Out event that will take place from April 12, 2024, until April 17, 2024, will increase the spawn rate for Combee, meaning players are much more likely to encounter one in the wild during that time.

Can Combee be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Combee was added to Pokemon Go as part of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, so players have a chance to encounter it any time they find a Combee in the wild.

Anyone hoping to add Shiny Combee to their collection is in luck, as the upcoming Pokemon Go Bug Out event features both increased spawns of Combee, but also increased Shiny odds.

Just keep your eyes peeled as the differences between both versions are very subtle. Plus, remember there’s no special method to secure a Shiny encounter, it’s all about the rates.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a Combee in Pokemon Go. For more content, check the links below:

